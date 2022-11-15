Deals: Get Up to $50 Off Apple Watch Series 8 and 2nd Gen SE With Amazon's New Sales

Fresh discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE have appeared today on Amazon, offering up to $50 off select models of each wearable. As of writing, only Amazon is offering these prices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the second-generation Apple Watch SE, we're tracking an all-time low price of $239.99 on the 44mm GPS model in two colors, down from $279.00. Notably, only the S/M band size option has hit this price point.

Moving to the Apple Watch Series 8 models, prices start at $349.00 for the 41mm GPS device, down from $399.00. This price is available in Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED aluminum color options, both S/M and M/L band sizes are being discounted, and it's another all-time low.

Lastly, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $379.00, down from $429.00. Another record low price, this one is available in Silver, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, and Midnight aluminum color options. Both S/M and M/L band sizes are again reaching this best-ever price.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.