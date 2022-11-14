Apple Aiming to Boost Holiday Mac Sales With Promotions for Businesses

Apple is offering small and midsize businesses up to 10 percent off 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in an effort to boost Mac sales in the holiday quarter, reports Bloomberg. That is a larger discount than businesses are typically offered, with Apple describing the deal as a "very special Mac campaign."



During October's earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that Apple expects Mac revenue to "decline substantially" year over year in the period between October and December.

Mac sales will drop because in 2021, Apple had a lineup of new Macs that included the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. In 2022, there are no Mac updates planned for the final months of the year, and nothing available to spur holiday sales.

Apple in June refreshed the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will not see an update until 2023. Apple also has not refreshed the iMac, the Mac mini, or the Mac Pro this year.

The ‌MacBook Air‌ launch in June pushed significant Mac sales in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 with Macs responsible for $11.5 billion in revenue, but there will apparently not be enough momentum to match 2021 MacBook Pro sales.