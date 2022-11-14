Apple Aiming to Boost Holiday Mac Sales With Promotions for Businesses
Apple is offering small and midsize businesses up to 10 percent off 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in an effort to boost Mac sales in the holiday quarter, reports Bloomberg. That is a larger discount than businesses are typically offered, with Apple describing the deal as a "very special Mac campaign."
During October's earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that Apple expects Mac revenue to "decline substantially" year over year in the period between October and December.
Mac sales will drop because in 2021, Apple had a lineup of new Macs that included the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. In 2022, there are no Mac updates planned for the final months of the year, and nothing available to spur holiday sales.
Apple in June refreshed the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will not see an update until 2023. Apple also has not refreshed the iMac, the Mac mini, or the Mac Pro this year.
The MacBook Air launch in June pushed significant Mac sales in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 with Macs responsible for $11.5 billion in revenue, but there will apparently not be enough momentum to match 2021 MacBook Pro sales.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced new 5B58 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, up from the 4E71 firmware that was released back in May. Apple released the 5B58 firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company...
Although we're still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we've begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we're focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more.
N...
Things are starting to wind down for 2022, though we're not quite there yet with a few more items still on Apple's plate including iOS 16.2, which is proceeding through beta testing with some new features and tweaks.
Looking further into the future, we're expecting plenty of news for 2023 with the iPhone 15 naturally being the flagship launch for the year, and we're already hearing a decent...
Apple this week lowered its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the United States, resulting in customers receiving less money for their existing devices heading into the holiday shopping season.
Macs have some of the most significant trade-in value reductions, with the iMac Pro now fetching up to $600 versus up to $1,150 previously and the MacBook Pro now ...
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A24e, up from the 1A301 firmware that was released back in April.
Apple does not provide release notes for AirTag updates, so we do not know what's new in this update.
It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done...
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more.
The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 16.1.1...
We're two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we're already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that's what we're focusing on in this article.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some...
Top Rated Comments