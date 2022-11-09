Deals: Best Buy Ramps Up Early Black Friday Shopping With Sitewide Discounts on TVs, Headphones, More

Like many retailers, Best Buy is offering hundreds of deals as part of an early Black Friday shopping event during the first few weeks of November. Unlike Walmart, which is dividing up its early Black Friday sale into three events, Best Buy's sale is one massive ongoing sale leading up to November 25.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy's sale covers basically everything on the retailer's website and stores, including TVs, computers, video games, cell phones, appliances, headphones, tablets, smart home, and more. You can keep track of our ongoing seasonal deal coverage in our dedicated Black Friday roundup.



We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.