Deals: Best Buy Ramps Up Early Black Friday Shopping With Sitewide Discounts on TVs, Headphones, More
Like many retailers, Best Buy is offering hundreds of deals as part of an early Black Friday shopping event during the first few weeks of November. Unlike Walmart, which is dividing up its early Black Friday sale into three events, Best Buy's sale is one massive ongoing sale leading up to November 25.
Best Buy's sale covers basically everything on the retailer's website and stores, including TVs, computers, video games, cell phones, appliances, headphones, tablets, smart home, and more. You can keep track of our ongoing seasonal deal coverage in our dedicated Black Friday roundup.
TVs
- LG 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $299.99, down from $379.99
- LG 65-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $449.99, down from $519.99
- LG 48-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $569.99, down from $1,299.99
- Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV - $579.99, down from $849.99
- Samsung 85-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $999.99, down from $1,399.99
- Sony 65-inch Bravia 4K HDR LED TV - $999.99, down from $1,299.99
- LG 55-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99
- LG 65-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,699.99, down from $2,099.99
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 - $89.99, down from $149.99
- Beats Studio Buds - $99.99, down from $149.99
- Bose Sport Earbuds - $129.00, down from $149.00
- JBL Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - $149.99, down from $199.99
- Powerbeats Pro - $179.99, down from $199.99
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones - $249.99, down from $349.99
Streaming Devices
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - $24.99, down from $49.99
- Roku 4K Streaming Stick - $24.99, down from $49.99
- Roku Ultra 4K - $69.99, down from $99.99
- Chromecast with Google TV 4K - $39.99, down from $49.99
Computers
- HP 14-inch Chromebook - $499.00, down from $699.00
- HP ENVY 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop - $649.99, down from $949.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ - $899.99, down from $1,229.99
- M2 MacBook Air - $1,049.00, down from $1,199.00
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Touch Screen Laptop - $1,249.99, down from $1,649.99
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 - $109.99, down from $159.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 - $159.99, down from $229.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen - $449.99, down from $679.99
Wearables
- Fitbit Luxe - $79.95, down from $129.95
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 - $169.99, down from $279.99
- Fitbit Sense 2 - $199.95, down from $299.95
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Aluminum - $249.99, down from $279.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro - $419.99, down from $449.99
We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.