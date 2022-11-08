Instagram Website Gets Revamped Design

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri today announced several new features that are coming to the social network, including an overhauled website. Instagram is debuting a new Instagram.com design, as many users take advantage of Instagram on the web for multitasking purposes.



The updated design is described as cleaner, faster, and easier to use, with a layout that has been designed to take advantage of larger screened monitors. Mosseri said that Instagram is aiming to make the website "as great of an experience as possible."

🎉 New Features 🎉 Some “finally features” that I think you’re going to be excited about… - Schedule Posts (coming soon)

- IG Web Updates pic.twitter.com/5tyMxWh1n8 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 8, 2022

Instagram today also announced the addition of scheduled posts, a feature that is aimed at creators but available to all users. With the new option, Instagram users can schedule a post up to 75 days in advance.

