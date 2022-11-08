Eufy Launches Cheaper AirTag Alternative With Find My App Support

Anker brand Eufy recently introduced a new SmartTrack Link item tracker with support for the Find My app, providing iPhone users with a cheaper alternative to the AirTag. The item tracker also works with the Eufy Security app, available on the App Store.



The SmartTrack Link can be added to the Items tab of the Find My app, allowing its location to be tracked in the app just like the AirTag. And if another iPhone user around the world comes close to your lost item with a SmartTrack Link affixed to it, the Find My network securely relays an approximate location of the item back to you.

The SmartTrack Link has many similarities to the AirTag, including a built-in speaker that can play a sound if lost, water resistance, and a CR2032 battery that lasts up to a year. The main advantage is cost, with an individual SmartTrack Link priced at $19.99 and currently on sale for $16 at checkout on Eufy's website with discount code WS24SM. By comparison, an individual AirTag costs $29 and a four pack costs $99.

Eufy's item tracker is also cheaper than the Chipolo ONE Spot, which was released last year for $28 and also supports the Find My app.

Other benefits of the SmartTrack Link vs. the AirTag include full compatibility with Android smartphones, a QR code on the back side that provides the owner's contact information, and a hole for attaching a keyring without an additional accessory.