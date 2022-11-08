Apple Debuts Special Edition Powerbeats Pro in Fun New Colorways

Apple's Beats by Dre brand today announced the upcoming launch of a new set of limited edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds that have been designed in collaboration with fashion designer Melody Ehsani.



Available in two split colorways that include pink/red and blue/yellow, the earbuds both have a little eye logo and a saying: "If you can read this you're too close."

The ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ are set to launch on Friday, November 11, and they will be available on Apple's website. Apple has not shared pricing, but standard ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ are priced at $250.

‌Powerbeats Pro‌ are fitness-focused earbuds for athletes, featuring silicone ear tips and earhooks to hold the earbuds securely in the ears.

An H1 chip is included for features like spatial audio, fast device switching, automatic connection, and more, and they feature IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

The earbuds offer nine hours of listening time, which can be extended to 24 hours with the included charging case. There are on-device volume and track controls, along with "Hey Siri" support, a fast charge feature, and Find My integration.