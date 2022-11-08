Apple's Product Design Team Reportedly Focused More on Costs in Recent Years

Apple's efforts to replace its former design chief Jony Ive have been hindered by increased turnover within the company's product design team over the past few years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report claims that Apple has lost the majority of senior designers who worked under Ive, with many of them jumping ship to his new design firm LoveFrom, which he started after leaving Apple in 2019.

Apple Design Team
At least 15 senior Apple designers have left the company since Ive moved to a part-time role in 2015, whereas turnover was rare between 2000 and 2015, according to the report. Only a "small handful" of senior designers from the Ive era are said to remain.

Last month, Apple confirmed that its vice president of industrial design Evans Hankey plans to leave the company next year, although the report claims that she currently has no plans to join LoveFrom. Hankey has served as Apple's de-facto design chief since Ive's departure, reporting to Apple's operations chief Jeff Williams.

Even before Ive left, the report claims that Apple's operations department had started to gain more influence over the design team, resulting in an increased "focus on costs" rather than "purely on look and features."

"The strength of the team was that we were a nucleus bound together by the incredible environment that there was and the things we could do in a fairly unconventional way for a large company," a longtime Apple designer told Bloomberg, on condition of anonymity. "It was a special team. It wasn't easy after Steve passed — things started to become a lot more complicated. There were more pressures and outside distractions."

The report goes on to examine potential successors to lead Apple's design team, ranging from veteran industrial designer Richard Howarth to software design chief Alan Dye to an outside hire. Apple said Hankey plans to stay on during the transition.

"Apple's design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple," an Apple spokesperson said last month, in response to Hankey's planned departure. "The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we'd like to thank her for her leadership and contributions."

Spock Avatar
Spock
11 minutes ago at 06:49 am
Focus to keep costs down for Apple, not the users. Have to maximize profit over innovation, just like Apple in the 1990s
Score: 4 Votes
PlayUltimate Avatar
PlayUltimate
11 minutes ago at 06:50 am
Not good. Design should always come first. The accountants can come in after the fact and influence the design.
Score: 3 Votes
Shalev Avatar
Shalev
6 minutes ago at 06:54 am
hard to hear, honestly you can see it in the MacBook's design, they lack the soul of previous generations, no curvatures and no lines as it used to be.

hope Ive's era will return.
Score: 2 Votes
neilw Avatar
neilw
4 minutes ago at 06:56 am

Focus to keep costs down for Apple, not the users. Have to maximize profit over innovation, just like Apple in the 1990s
It pains me to have to agree with this.
Score: 2 Votes
Todd Fisher Avatar
Todd Fisher
7 minutes ago at 06:53 am
Surprising, no, but disappointing absolutely. I guess tho with all that money they keep making, they might as well start investing in more accounting firms.
Score: 1 Votes
PinkyMacGodess Avatar
PinkyMacGodess
4 minutes ago at 06:56 am

Not just costs. Since Ive left we got practical designs again. All the form over function designs Ive made that crippled so many products finally got reversed and they're now better than ever (except the mouse. For some reason they haven't reverted that one yet.)

Plus we're getting cheaper machines as a result. Hope we get some more cheaper Macs because of this, and maybe a monitor that isn't absurdly overpriced lmao.
The 'fat' iPhone 14 Pro Max. How many think that could have happened with Ive in charge.
Score: 1 Votes
