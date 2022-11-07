Nanoleaf Debuts 'Lines Squared' LED Light Bars

Nanoleaf today updated its Lines LED Light Bars to add a new configuration that allows the lights to be arranged at 90 degree angles using new square Mounting Connectors. The Lines Squared can be set up around door frames and corners, and new geometric shapes are possible.



The new 90 degree connectors can be paired with the existing 60 degree connectors, allowing for many new design options. For those unfamiliar with Nanoleaf lights, the Lines can be connected together to form wall art in any shape you desire. The LED lights are capable of displaying more than 16 million colors, with different color-shifting patterns also available.

The Lines are HomeKit-enabled and can be controlled with Siri and through the Home app, plus there is a dedicated Nanoleaf app where you can set up lighting scenes and sync the lights to music.



Like the original Lines lights, the Lines Squared serve as a Thread Border Router, allowing for improved connections and reliability for other Thread-compatible smart home devices.

Lines Squared can be pre-ordered from the Nanoleaf website for $100 for a four pack. Expansion packs with three Lines are also available for $70.