Nanoleaf Debuts 'Lines Squared' LED Light Bars

Nanoleaf today updated its Lines LED Light Bars to add a new configuration that allows the lights to be arranged at 90 degree angles using new square Mounting Connectors. The Lines Squared can be set up around door frames and corners, and new geometric shapes are possible.
The new 90 degree connectors can be paired with the existing 60 degree connectors, allowing for many new design options. For those unfamiliar with Nanoleaf lights, the Lines can be connected together to form wall art in any shape you desire. The LED lights are capable of displaying more than 16 million colors, with different color-shifting patterns also available.
The Lines are HomeKit-enabled and can be controlled with Siri and through the Home app, plus there is a dedicated Nanoleaf app where you can set up lighting scenes and sync the lights to music.
Like the original Lines lights, the Lines Squared serve as a Thread Border Router, allowing for improved connections and reliability for other Thread-compatible smart home devices.
Lines Squared can be pre-ordered from the Nanoleaf website for $100 for a four pack. Expansion packs with three Lines are also available for $70.
Google in October launched the Pixel 7 Pro, its newest high-end flagship smartphone. The Pixel 7 Pro came out just weeks after Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro Max, so we thought we'd compare the cameras of the two smartphones, pitting the high-end iPhone against the high-end Pixel 7.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On paper, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Pixel 7 Pro have ...
Apple is offering a two-month free Apple TV+ trial as a tie-in promotion for new documentary film "My Mind & Me" starring actress and singer Selena Gomez.
A URL link to the offer was shared by Gomez on Twitter as a "special gift" to her fans ahead of the film's availability to stream on Apple TV+, starting November 4. Clicking on the link gives "new and qualified returning subscribers" a ...
Belkin today announced the launch of the first official 15W MagSafe charger designed for in-vehicle use, debuting the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe.
There are other magnetic car charger solutions on the market, but this is the first that provides full 15W charging for compatible MagSafe-enabled iPhone models.
Priced at $100, the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger...
Starting today, the new Apple TV 4K is available for pickup at select Apple Stores around the world, with no pre-order required. Pricing starts at $129 for the 64GB model without Ethernet and Thread support, while the full-spec 128GB model costs $149.
The new Apple TV is also available for walk-in customers at Apple Stores that have stock, but we recommend arranging a pickup just in case.
...
Apple in October introduced an updated version of the Apple TV 4K, which is available as of today. We picked one up to take a look at the new features and to determine whether it's worth the upgrade for MacRumors readers who already have an Apple TV 4K.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The third-generation Apple TV 4K looks a lot like the second-generation model,...
Saturday November 5, 2022 12:07 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Twitter for iOS was today updated with support for Twitter's upcoming revamped Twitter Blue subscription plan that will enable users to pay $8 per month to be verified on the platform, with other perks such as fewer ads and priority replies.
According to the App Store update, Twitter users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to subscribe to...
Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The M2 MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available.
There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB...
Apple's apparent final hardware launch of 2022 is here with the latest Apple TV 4K, as it seems we won't be seeing any Mac updates until early next year.
There's still a bit more on the calendar before the end of the year, however, including the holiday shopping season and software updates such as iOS 16.2 that will bring a number of new features and improvements when they are released in...