Users Report Microsoft Exchange Calendar Problems After Updating to macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura causes a number of problems for users who use a Microsoft Exchange account for their calendar or reminders list, according to user reports online.



‌macOS Ventura‌ is the latest macOS operating system released to the public last week. Since its release, users have taken to Twitter, the MacRumors Forums, as well as the Apple Support forum to share that their Exchange calendar no longer syncs properly with Apple's calendar or Reminders app.

In some cases, when the calendar does sync with Apple's built-in calendar app, other issues still arise, such as event dates and times being synced incorrectly, event invitations not coming through, reminders not syncing, and other related bugs.

It's not clear what Apple has changed with ‌macOS Ventura‌ to cause these issues or whether this is an issue on Microsoft's side. Users who are running macOS Monterey have reported no similar problems, so at least for now, it seems to be a bug with ‌macOS Ventura‌.

In the meantime, users can try removing and reading their Exchange account to their Mac in hopes of resolving the issue. For users still running ‌macOS Monterey‌ and who use an Exchange account, it may be best to wait for the issue to be patched before updating.