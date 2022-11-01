Football Manager 2023 Touch Coming to Apple Arcade

Popular franchise Football Manager is set to expand to Apple Arcade with the upcoming launch of Football Manager 2023 Touch. The game is set to launch on Tuesday, November 8.



Football Manager 2023 Touch allows players to take on the role of a football manager, overseeing the best football teams in the world. Developed by Sports Interactive and published by SEGA, Football Manager is popular in the UK and other countries.

Players can choose from more than 120 leagues around the world, using scouts to assemble a team of superstars. There are pre-set tactical templates modeled on popular styles, and on Matchdays, there are options to watch the action from the digital dugout or use the "Instant Result" option to skip to full time.

Football Manager 2023 Touch will be available on the iPhone iPad , or Apple TV , and it can be played across all three devices with game progress saved in iCloud . Game controller support is available.

Later this month, ‌Apple Arcade‌ is also set to gain SpongeBob SolitairePants along with two classic games, Battleheart+ Legacy and Old Man's Journey+. ‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $4.99 per month, and up to six family members can play games for that price.