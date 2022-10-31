Backlit Apple Logo Could Make a Comeback on Future MacBooks

by

Apple could be considering a return of the iconic backlit Apple logo on future MacBook models, if a newly published patent is anything to go by.

apple logo backlit mac

Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash

Once a common sight in coffee shops everywhere, the glowing emblem of an Apple logo featured on the lids of many Mac laptops launched in the early 2000s, but its demise in 2015 could turn out to be relatively short-lived.

Filed by Apple in May 2022 and published last week by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a new patent summarizes various implementations of "Electronic Devices With Backlit Partial Mirror Structures," but the illustrated example leaves readers in little doubt about the specific use case Apple has in mind.

"An electronic device such as a laptop computer or other device may have a housing. Components such as a display and keyboard may be mounted in the housing. The rear of the housing may be provided with a logo. The logo or other structures in the device may be provided with a backlit partially reflective mirror. The mirror may provide the logo or other structures with a shiny appearance while blocking interior components from view. At the same time, the partial transparency of the mirror allows backlight illumination from within the device to pass through the mirror."

"One or more thin-film layers may be configured to provide the partially reflective mirror with desired visible light reflection spectrum, a desired visible light transmission spectrum, and a desired visible light absorption spectrum. The reflectivity of the mirror may be configured so that the mirror serves as a one-way mirror for the logo or other structure. The mirror may have a neutral color such as light gray or may have a non-neutral color such as gold."

Patently Apple, which first highlighted the document, notes that three of the engineers listed on the patent only joined Apple in 2018, long after the backlit logo was dropped from Mac laptops, indicating that a different methodology is being described.

The first Mac laptop with a lit-up Apple logo was the third-generation PowerBook G3 launched in 1999, and the glowing symbol proved a mainstay through consecutive Apple notebooks for the next 16 years. The only change in that period was that the logo got flipped upright, so that it no longer appeared upside down to onlookers when someone was sat in public with the lid open.

In 2015, Apple began nixing the illuminated insignia from its laptops, starting with the ultra-thin 12-inch MacBook, which had a polished metal logo instead, like those seen on iPads. In 2016, a new generation of MacBook Pro models continued the unlit trend, and Apple hasn't launched a Mac laptop with a glowing logo since.

Tag: Patent

Top Rated Comments

Ryan H Avatar
Ryan H
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am
I'd love to see this. Sorely missed.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
10 minutes ago at 08:36 am
The world needs this. It's iconic and makes a statement.

Just imagine Backlit Apple Logo on a Midnight MacBook. Sheeesh! ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gaximus Avatar
gaximus
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am
I hate that I would actually upgrade for this"feature".
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Alfieg Avatar
Alfieg
4 minutes ago at 08:41 am
It was a poor marketing decision to drop it in the first place.

Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
12 minutes ago at 08:33 am
Iconic




Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vtuberalpha Avatar
vtuberalpha
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am
If this is true, then me and my dad will be very happy to see it come back. It's so iconic and elegant, they shouldn't have gotten rid of it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Expected to Launch in Mid-December With Several New Features

Sunday October 30, 2022 6:53 am PDT by
iOS 16.2, the next major update to the iOS 16 operating system, can be expected to launch in mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2, reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his Power on newsletter outlining expectations for the remainder of 2022. The first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released for developers and public beta testers last week, so it's still early to...
Read Full Article84 comments
Taptic Engine iPhone 6s

Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Models to Feature Solid-State Buttons and Three Taptic Engines

Thursday October 27, 2022 11:12 pm PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro models may feature solid-state volume and power buttons, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Taptic Engine in the iPhone 6S – the first iPhone model to feature the component. In a tweet, Kuo explained that the volume and power buttons on next year's two high-end iPhone models may adopt a solid-state design, similar to the iPhone 7's home button, replacing a...
Read Full Article183 comments
top stories 29oct2022

Top Stories: New iOS 16.1 Features, USB-C iPhone Confirmed, and More

Saturday October 29, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
October is drawing to a close with plenty to talk about in terms of new hardware and software releases from Apple, while we're also looking ahead with iOS 16.2 and future hardware. Read on below for all of the details on everything Apple released this week, including our early hands-on look at Apple's new iPads, plus a rumor about Apple's biggest-ever iPad and more! iOS 16.1 Released:...
Read Full Article38 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022

Gurman: Apple Planning No New Mac Releases For Remainder of 2022

Sunday October 30, 2022 6:08 am PDT by
Apple is not planning to announce any new Macs in the remainder of this year, with all planned releases expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, including updated versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the Mac Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has decided to wait until next year to announce new Macs,...
Read Full Article333 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

Rumor: New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Delayed Until Next Year

Sunday October 30, 2022 4:57 am PDT by
Contrary to rumors that Apple will announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered with the yet to be announced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in November, a new rumor has suggested Apple will instead release the new laptops next year. According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, citing a supply chain source, the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will ...
Read Full Article137 comments
iOS 16 Live Activities Sports MLB

Here Are All the Apps That Have Added Live Activities and Dynamic Island Support for iOS 16.1

Monday October 24, 2022 1:15 pm PDT by
The iOS 16.1 update that was released today introduces support for Live Activities, a new type of lingering Lock Screen notification that lets you track information in real time. Live Activities are visible primarily on the Lock Screen, but if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, they also show up in the Dynamic Island. Developers are beginning to implement support for Live Activities, and...
Read Full Article118 comments