Deals: Get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for New Low Price of $239.99 ($39 Off)

Amazon has discounted the second generation 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE today, available for $239.99, down from $279.00. This sale is only available in Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band, and both S/M and M/L band sizes are in stock.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To date, this is the lowest price we've ever tracked on the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE, and we aren't currently seeing any deals on the 40mm GPS models. The 44mm GPS Midnight Aluminum model has a delivery estimate between October 30 and November 4.

Apple debuted the new Apple Watch SE in September, and it's still the most affordable model in the newest line of Apple Watches, sold alongside the Series 8. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.