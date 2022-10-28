Apple Shares 'All You Need is iPhone' Apple Fitness+ Ad

Apple today shared an Apple Fitness+ ad highlighting the new iOS 16.1 feature that allows iPhone users to access and use the subscription service without an Apple Watch.

Since launch, Apple Fitness+ has required an Apple Watch in order to track workouts, with the fitness information collected by the Apple Watch shown on the television screen. With iOS 16.1, Apple began allowing ‌iPhone‌ owners who do not have an Apple Watch to do workouts directly on the ‌iPhone‌, but there are no tracking metrics available.

The new capabilities allow ‌iPhone‌ owners to subscribe to the Apple Fitness+ service after upgrading their software to iOS 16.1. Apple Fitness+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually, with multiple family members able to share a single subscription.