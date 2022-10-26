Apple Pauses Gambling Ads in App Store Pages After Developers Complain [Updated]

by

Update: In a statement obtained by MacRumors, Apple said it has "paused ads related to gambling and a few other categories on App Store product pages." Original story follows.

Apple today rolled out new ad placements in the App Store on the iPhone, allowing developers to advertise their apps in more places, including the main Today tab and in the "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings.

new app store ads today tab
Just hours later, several prominent developers have complained about distasteful ads for gambling apps appearing in their own App Store listings outside of their control, including Marco Arment, Simon Støvring, and others. The issue was also highlighted in a tweet shared by MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci.


"Now my app's product page shows gambling ads, which I'm really not OK with," tweeted Arment. "Apple shouldn't be OK with it, either."

As noted by Arment, Apple provides advertisers with the choice to have their ad shown in app categories different than their own app's category, allowing ads for gambling ads to appear in listings for unrelated apps like the podcast app Overcast.

The presence of gambling ads in the App Store as a whole has prompted some criticism, with some accusing Apple of being greedy and moving away from policies that the company upheld under former CEO Steve Jobs. Apple earns revenue from both the ad placements and its 15% to 30% cut of in-app purchases in gambling apps.


Beyond upsetting some developers, Apple allowing apps to run ads in other apps' listings has already led to the company facing accusations of anticompetitive behavior. In a tweet last week, legal expert Florian Mueller argued the ads are "another means of increasing the effective app tax rate, forcing developers to buy ads on their own app pages in order to avoid that others steer customers away from there."


In August, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple wanted to nearly triple its current advertising revenue to at least $10 billion per year in the future. Gurman said keyword-based search result ads are coming to the Apple Maps app starting next year.

We've reached out to Apple for comment and asked if the company will consider tightening its rules surrounding the ads. We'll update this story if we hear back.

Tag: App Store

Top Rated Comments

Born Again Avatar
Born Again
21 hours ago at 07:15 pm
Pretty gross oversight from apple.

Clearly it’s about the money over ethics with apple.

The Steve Jobs Apple would have never allowed this to happen.
Score: 63 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Maclver Avatar
Maclver
21 hours ago at 07:15 pm
Just get rid of ads in the App Store. I for one won’t buy any app that is advertised in the App Store as an “ad”.
Score: 50 Votes (Like | Disagree)
james2538 Avatar
james2538
20 hours ago at 07:51 pm
I'm so ****ing over Tim Cook as CEO. He's dragging Apple into the ground.

This profit above all else ethos is quickly destroying the brand that Steve spent years cultivating. People pay a premium for Apple hardware to not have to deal with this sorta crap.
Score: 47 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
20 hours ago at 07:51 pm
I don’t say this often, but Steve really wouldn’t have allowed this. I don’t think Apple has the internal sensibility to know how scummy this is anymore.
Score: 47 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacDevil7334 Avatar
MacDevil7334
20 hours ago at 07:28 pm
This is a great example of a shortsighted decision that grows the bottom line in the near term while eroding the brand’s reputation over the long term. Just how bad the erosion will be remains to be seen.
Score: 45 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bustycat Avatar
Bustycat
20 hours ago at 07:33 pm
I use App Store only when I need it. The rankings are fake, the ratings are fake, the reviews are fake, and now the ads are fake, why should people use it to find a good app?
Score: 33 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

new app store ads today tab

Apple Announces More Ads Coming to App Store Starting Next Week

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:51 am PDT by
In an email to developers this week, Apple announced that app-related ads will begin appearing in the App Store's main Today tab and in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings starting Tuesday, October 25, in all countries except China. All ads in the App Store have a blue background and an "Ad" icon. "With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on...
Read Full Article429 comments
App Store Ads

Apple Begins Showing More Ads in App Store

Tuesday October 25, 2022 11:26 am PDT by
As expected, Apple today announced that new ad placements are now available in the App Store, allowing developers to advertise their apps in more spots. Starting today, developers can now advertise their apps in the App Store's main Today tab and in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings in all countries except China. Ads are already beginning to appear in...
Read Full Article105 comments
new app store ads today tab

Apple Introducing New App Store Ads to Help Users Discover More Apps

Friday July 29, 2022 11:12 am PDT by
Apple today announced it is expanding its offering of how developers can promote their apps on the App Store, helping developers expand their reach and making it easier to discover more of what the App Store has to offer. Until now, Apple has offered developers two ad opportunities on the App Store: in the Search tab and within the Search results page. Both ad placements have been a...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple Maps 2022

Gurman: Apple Planning to Show Ads in Maps App Starting Next Year

Sunday August 21, 2022 10:34 am PDT by
Apple plans to begin showing search ads in its Maps app on the iPhone starting next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I believe the engineering work is already underway to launch search ads in the Apple Maps app, and we should begin to see it be implemented sometime next year," wrote Gurman, in the subscriber-only version of his "Power On" newsletter today. Ads in the Apple...
Read Full Article562 comments
apple maps 3d feature

Apple Has Internally Tested Injecting Ads Into Maps App Search Results [Updated]

Monday August 15, 2022 5:27 am PDT by
Apple is aiming to triple its ad revenue from $4 billion per year to double-digit figures by expanding its advertising to more apps, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Currently, Apple ads appear in App Store app searches, where developers pay for promoted spots in results, as well as more standard ads that appear in the News and Stocks apps. Apple also generates revenue with commercials...
Read Full Article251 comments
iOS App Store General Feature Sqaure Complement

Security Researchers Discover 10 App Store Apps Engaging in Ad Fraud

Monday September 26, 2022 11:26 am PDT by
Security researchers discovered 10 "adware" apps on the App Store that were engaging in ad fraud, according to a report from Bleeping Computer. The apps were designed to generate revenue by impersonating legitimate apps and presenting a deluge of ads to iPhone users. Discovered by HUMAN's Satori Threat Intelligence team, the mobile apps are part of an ad fraud campaign they're calling...
Read Full Article200 comments
iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue

iOS 16.1 Includes Several Improvements to SKAdNetwork for Advertisers

Monday October 24, 2022 10:59 am PDT by
Apple today announced that a new version of its privacy-preserving SKAdNetwork framework is now available in iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1. SKAdNetwork enables advertisers to measure the success of ads by attributing app installations to specific ad campaigns — in other words, it allows advertisers to know how successful an ad is at getting users to download an app from the App Store. With...
Read Full Article13 comments
apple tv plus banner

Report: Apple to Sell Ad Space for TV+ Next Year, Hinting at Possible Ad-Supported Tier

Wednesday October 12, 2022 5:11 am PDT by
Apple has reportedly held discussions with media agency and network executives about the prospect of selling ad time on its Apple TV+ streaming service, leading to speculation that an ad-supported tier could eventually be in the offing, possibly as soon as next year. According to DigiDay, Apple's advertising chief Todd Teresi has led meetings with holding company executives to sell video...
Read Full Article136 comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16 Live Activities Sports MLB

Here Are All the Apps That Have Added Live Activities and Dynamic Island Support for iOS 16.1

Monday October 24, 2022 1:15 pm PDT by
The iOS 16.1 update that was released today introduces support for Live Activities, a new type of lingering Lock Screen notification that lets you track information in real time. Live Activities are visible primarily on the Lock Screen, but if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, they also show up in the Dynamic Island. Developers are beginning to implement support for Live Activities, and...
Read Full Article114 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.1 for iPhone Launching on Monday With These 8 New Features

Thursday October 20, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Read Full Article89 comments
Mark Your Calendars Merged

Mark Your Calendar: iOS 16.1 Release, New iPad Pro Launch, and More Coming Up

Sunday October 23, 2022 11:08 am PDT by
The next two weeks will be fairly busy for Apple, with multiple new product launches, software releases, and more expected over that time. Below, we have recapped five key dates coming up for Apple so that you can mark your calendar accordingly. Key dates to remember:Monday, October 24: Apple confirmed that iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura will be released on October 24, and it's...
Read Full Article73 comments
iPadOS 16 Header

Apple Releases iPadOS 16 With Stage Manager, Weather App, Desktop-Class Apps and iOS 16 Features

Monday October 24, 2022 9:59 am PDT by
Alongside iOS 16.1, Apple today released iPadOS 16.1, with the update coming after several months of beta testing. This is the first version of iPadOS 16 that has been available for Apple's tablets, as iOS 16 was released on its own back in September. iPadOS 16 was delayed in order for improvements to be added to the Stage Manager feature. The iPadOS 16.1 update can be downloaded on eligible ...
Read Full Article164 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature

Gurman: Apple Silicon Mac Pro Testing Ramping Up, New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini to Launch Within Months

Sunday October 23, 2022 5:57 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut several new Macs over the next several months, including new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is continuing work on the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, with the company reportedly ramping up testing of the device internally. The high-end Mac desktop is said to...
Read Full Article268 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Yellow

Apple Releases macOS Ventura With FaceTime Handoff, Continuity Camera, Stage Manager, New Apps and More

Monday October 24, 2022 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS 13 Ventura, the latest version of the operating system designed to run on Macs. macOS Ventura comes after several months of beta testing and feature refinements, and it is compatible with the 2017 iMac and later, the iMac Pro, the 2018 and later MacBook Air, the 2017 and later MacBook Pro, the 2019 and later Mac Pro, the 2018 and later Mac mini, and the 2017 MacBook. ...
Read Full Article346 comments
top stories 22oct2022

Top Stories: New iPad Pro, iPad, Apple TV, and More Announced

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Largely in line with expectations, we saw a number of Apple product updates this week via press release with the iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV. All three products are available to order now with launches coming over the next couple of weeks. We also got official confirmation of release dates for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, while we're still expecting some Mac-related updates before the end...
Read Full Article16 comments
USB C Over Lightning Feature

EU Gives Final Approval to Law That Will Force iPhone to Switch to USB-C

Monday October 24, 2022 4:53 am PDT by
The European Union today gave final approval to legislation that will force technology companies like Apple to switch to USB-C across a wide range of devices. Outlined in an official press release, the European Council today gave the European Parliament's common charger directive approval, finalizing the legislative procedure that will make a USB-C port mandatory across a wide range of...
Read Full Article272 comments
Apple One Apps Feature 2

Apple Increasing Pricing of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One

Monday October 24, 2022 9:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced pricing increases for several of its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the Apple One bundles that include those services. Apple Music is increasing in price by $1 for individual users and $2 for the family plan, while Apple TV is increasing in price by $2. All Apple One prices will also rise accordingly, according to information obtained by 9to5Mac. Full...
Read Full Article452 comments