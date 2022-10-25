Apple Urges Suppliers to Address Environmental Impact Ahead of 2030 Carbon Neutral Goal

Apple today called on its suppliers to take new steps to decarbonize and address their greenhouse gas emissions.



In a press release, Apple said that it will evaluate the work of its manufacturing partners on a regular basis to encourage them to decarbonize their Apple-related operations and use 100 percent renewable energy, tracking and auditing progress annually. It added that Apple will specifically partner with suppliers that are "working with urgency and making measurable progress toward decarbonization," and is encouraging manufacturers to address their greenhouse gas emissions beyond their Apple production, offering suppliers a suite of free e-learning resources and live training courses through the Clean Energy Program.

Apple itself has been carbon neutral across its corporate operations since 2020, but has the long term goal of being carbon neutral across its entire global supply chain and the life cycle of every product by 2030. Apple has reduced its emissions by 40 percent since 2015, largely through improvements in energy efficiency, low-carbon design, becoming carbon neutral for corporate operations, and transitioning its supply chain to renewable electricity.

More than 200 suppliers representing more than 70 percent of Apple's direct manufacturing spend have already committed to using clean power like wind or solar for all Apple production, including Corning Incorporated, Nitto Denko Corporation, SK hynix, STMicroelectronics, TSMC, and Yuto.

Apple also announced new initiatives designed to help decarbonize the global economy and promote new climate-focused solutions, including investments to construct large-scale solar and wind facilities in Europe, partnerships to support businesses moving to clean energy, and Restore Fund projects to advance natural carbon removal and help carbon removal generate a financial return. For more information about the current state of Apple's renewable energy efforts, see the full press release.