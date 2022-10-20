iPhone App for Browsing Over 600 Apple Watch Bands Receives Major Update

Since the Apple Watch launched in 2015, numerous watch bands have been released in a variety of colors and materials. In fact, more than 620 official Apple Watch bands have been released to date, and there is a beautiful iPhone app for browsing through them all.
Bandbreite is an app that provides comprehensive information about every official Apple Watch band ever released, including details such as color, release date, model number, and price. The app also lets you keep track of bands that you already own, complete with stats and insights about your collection, such as which colors you prefer most.
The app was updated this week to version 1.7 with several new features, including galleries of images for nearly every band, the ability to share stats and insights about your Apple Watch band collection with others, and many other improvements. Bandbreite is free on the App Store, and if you like it, you can consider buying the developers a coffee.
Bandbreite was first released in September 2020 by Filip Chudzinski and other Apple Watch band collectors, designers, and software engineers from multiple countries. The idea for the app stemmed from an ongoing MacRumors forum thread tracking every Apple Watch band and there is also a handy chart of bands available alongside the app.
While we didn't have a full-blown Apple event today, it has felt almost as busy as one with Apple announcing updates for three significant product lines: the iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV. All of the coverage from today can be tough to keep up with, so check out our video recap of the announcements and a list of our news article below.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Apple today announced an updated Apple TV 4K model with the A15 Bionic chip, support for HDR10+, and an updated Siri Remote, for a starting price of $129.
The A15 Bionic chip gives the Apple TV 4K "faster performance and more fluid gameplay," according to Apple. The efficiency gains of the A15 allow the Apple TV to provide a thinner, lighter, fanless design for the first time, and it uses...
Apple plans to announce new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip this Tuesday, October 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman previously said updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models would be announced "in a matter of days, and he has since narrowed down the timeframe to tomorrow. The announcement will likely occur in the form of an Apple Newsroom press release. Key new...
Apple today announced the 10th-generation iPad, featuring the A14 Bionic chip and a complete redesign with a range of color options.
The 10th-generation iPad features an all-new design with flat sides and a larger, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display like the iPad Air. The device now features a Touch ID side button and comes in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow.
The iPad gains the A14 Bionic...
Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of the expected announcement of new iPad models via press release.
Upon the online store going down, Apple CEO Tim Cook seemingly tweeted a teaser for a new product announcement with the hashtag "#TakeNote," which could allude to the Apple Pencil and the notetaking capabilities of the iPad: The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote pic.twitter.c ...
Apple today introduced a new iPad Pro with the M2 chip, a new hovering Apple Pencil feature, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and more.
With the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro has up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 35% faster GPU performance compared to the previous iPad Pro with the M1 chip, according to Apple. The chip has a new media engine and image signal processor that enables ProRes video...
Monday October 17, 2022 12:23 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple has acknowledged yet another iOS 16 bug impacting customers of the iPhone 14, this time related to cellular data and SIM card support.
In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that some users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max may see a message that reads "SIM Not Supported" appear on their device. After displaying the pop-up message, the...
Apple plans to release macOS Ventura alongside iPadOS 16 during the week of October 24, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest newsletter, Gurman said the first version of macOS Ventura adds support for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which are expected to be released in the "near future."
The new MacBook Pro models will be available with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip...
A third-party case for the rumored 10th-generation iPad appears to have hit the shelves early at a Target store in the United States.
Twitter user @roeeban today shared photos of a folio for an unreleased 2022 version of the entry-level iPad. The folio is designed by popular accessory maker Speck, which has been making cases for Apple products for well over a decade and likely has sources...
Tuesday October 18, 2022 9:53 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple today updated its iPad lineup with a new 10th-generation entry-level iPad and new high-end iPad Pro options. With the two new iPads, Apple's iPad lineup is larger than ever, with even more choices for customers.
At the top end of the spectrum, the lineup starts with the iPad Pro, which begins at $799. With the iPad Pro, users get the new M2 Apple silicon chip, advanced displays with...