Deals: AirPods Max Drop to $449.99 on Amazon ($99 Off)

It's been more than a month since we last saw a notable discount on the AirPods Max, but today Amazon has the headphones for $449.99, down from $549.00. This is still one of the best deals we've seen in 2022 on the AirPods Max, and overall it's a second-best price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray are available at $449.99, and you won't find this deal anywhere other than Amazon. There is no coupon needed this time around, as the discount has been automatically applied.

