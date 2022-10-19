Deals: AirPods Max Drop to $449.99 on Amazon ($99 Off)
It's been more than a month since we last saw a notable discount on the AirPods Max, but today Amazon has the headphones for $449.99, down from $549.00. This is still one of the best deals we've seen in 2022 on the AirPods Max, and overall it's a second-best price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray are available at $449.99, and you won't find this deal anywhere other than Amazon. There is no coupon needed this time around, as the discount has been automatically applied.
We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.
