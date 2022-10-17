iPhone 14 Pro Max Dominates Other Flagship Smartphones Including Pixel 7 Pro in Battery Life Tests

The iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max dominated other flagship smartphones, including Google's new Pixel 7 and Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, in recent battery life tests.

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max: 19 hours and 5 minutes

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌: 16 hours and 18 minutes

Pixel 7 Pro: 14 hours and 19 minutes

Pixel 7: 13 hours and 56 minutes

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 13 hours and 17 minutes

Pixel 6 Pro: 13 hours and 13 minutes

The battery test was conducted by PhoneArena and compared some of the most popular flagship smartphones currently on the market, including the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and last year's Pixel 6 Pro, against each other for battery life. In the first part of the test, each phone was put through a simulator to replicate typical web browsing. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max were the two winners of this specific test. The full results were as follows:

The second portion of the test included each phone playing back the same YouTube video until they died. Each phone started out at 100% brightness levels, according to the video. The results were as follows:

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max: 11 hours and 0 minutes

Pixel 7 Pro: 9 hours and 39 minutes

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌: 9 hours and 14 minutes

Pixel 7: 9 hours and 13 minutes

Pixel 6 Pro: 9 hours and 10 minutes

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 7 hours and 27 minutes

While on paper it may seem logical that given the results, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max would have the largest physical batteries out of the smartphone, that's actually not the case.

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, in fact, has the smallest battery compared to the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max also has the smallest battery compared to the other large flagships, despite lasting the longest in all the tests.

