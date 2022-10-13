iOS 16 VPN Tunnels Leak Data, Even When Lockdown Mode Is Enabled

by

iOS 16 continues to leak data outside an active VPN tunnel, even when Lockdown mode is enabled, security researchers have discovered.

Lockdown Mode Feature
Speaking to MacRumors, security researchers Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry explained that ‌iOS 16‌'s approach to VPN traffic is the same whether Lockdown mode is enabled or not. The news is significant since iOS has a persistent, unresolved issue with leaking data outside an active VPN tunnel.

In August, it again emerged that third-party VPNs for iOS and iPadOS routinely fail to route all network traffic through a secure tunnel after they have been turned on – an issue that Apple has purportedly known about for years.

Typically, when a user activates a VPN, the operating system closes all existing internet connections and then re-establishes them through the VPN tunnel. In iOS, security researchers have found that sessions and connections established before the VPN is turned on are not terminated as one would expect, and can still send data outside the VPN tunnel while it is active, leaving it potentially unencrypted and exposed to ISPs and other parties.

According to a report from privacy company Proton, an iOS VPN bypass vulnerability had been identified in iOS 13.3.1, which persisted through three subsequent updates. Apple indicated it would add Kill Switch functionality in a future software update that would allow developers to block all existing connections if a VPN tunnel is lost, but this functionality does not appear to prevent data leaks as of iOS 15 and ‌iOS 16‌.

Mysk and Bakry have now discovered that ‌iOS 16‌ communicates with select Apple services outside an active VPN tunnel and leaks DNS requests without the user's knowledge:

Mysk and Bakry also investigated whether ‌iOS 16‌'s Lockdown mode takes the necessary steps to fix this issue and funnel all traffic through a VPN when one is enabled, and it appears that the exact same issue persists whether Lockdown mode is enabled or not, particularly with push notifications. This means that the minority of users who are vulnerable to a cyberattack and need to enable Lockdown mode are equally at risk of data leaks outside their active VPN tunnel.

‌iOS 16‌ introduced Lockdown mode as an optional security feature designed to protect the "very small number" of users who may be at risk of "highly targeted cyberattacks" from private companies developing state-sponsored spyware, such as journalists, activists, and government employees. Lockdown mode does not enable a VPN itself, and relies on the same third-party VPN apps as the rest of the system.

Due to the fact that ‌iOS 16‌ leaks data outside the VPN tunnel even where Lockdown mode is enabled, internet service providers, governments, and other organizations may be able to identify users who have a large amount of traffic, potentially highlighting influential individuals. It is possible that Apple does not want a potentially malicious VPN app to collect some kinds of traffic, but seeing as ISPs and governments are then able to do this, even if that is what the user is specifically trying to avoid, it seems likely that this is part of the same VPN problem that affects ‌iOS 16‌ as a whole.

It is worth noting that Apple only lists high-level features that activate when Lockdown mode is enabled, and Apple has not explicitly mentioned any changes that take place to affect VPN traffic. Nevertheless, as Lockdown mode claims to be an extreme protection measure, it seems like a considerable oversight that VPN traffic is a vulnerable point.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Tag: VPN
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
28 minutes ago at 08:47 am

an issue that Apple has purportedly known about for years
This is the most troubling part! Apple has the resources to fix anything they want to fix, why haven't they fixed this?
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bevel Avatar
bevel
28 minutes ago at 08:47 am
Come on Apple! How long is this going to take to fix? For a company that prides itself on privacy this is not good enough
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dmylrea Avatar
dmylrea
28 minutes ago at 08:47 am
Looks like the phone that prides itself on privacy isn't so private after all.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bogstandard Avatar
Bogstandard
12 minutes ago at 09:03 am
Here's some cynism: ?
This is not an issue to "fix" per se.
Apple won't "fix" any "bugs" until they are confident that there's no opportunity to generate revenue out of the issue.
Information is power and money.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SW3029 Avatar
SW3029
19 minutes ago at 08:57 am
**** Apple. There's a damn difference between real privacy and security and real good privacy and security marketing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
18 minutes ago at 08:58 am

iOS 16 isn't exactly sweet sixteen
Still better than whatever Android's flavor of the month is.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Five New Features Coming to Your iPhone With iOS 16.1 Later This Month

Tuesday October 11, 2022 6:39 am PDT by
In a few weeks, Apple will release iOS 16.1 for all compatible iPhones, marking the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system since its public release in September. With iOS 16.1, Apple is bringing several new changes, features, and bug fixes to iPhone users. We've highlighted five noteworthy changes below. iOS 16.1 is currently still in beta testing with developers and public beta...
Read Full Article102 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.0.3 With Fixes for Notification Delays, CarPlay Microphone Levels, and More

Monday October 10, 2022 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.0.3, a minor bug fix update that comes a few weeks after the launch of the iOS 16 operating system. The iOS 16.0.3 update follows iOS 16.0.2, software that addressed a number of launch day bugs on the iPhone 14 models. The iOS 16.0.3 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article256 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

These 10 U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Friday October 7, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Apple launched a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. As we wait for IDs in the Wallet app to expand to additional U.S. states, here is everything you need to know about how the feature ...
Read Full Article202 comments
iPhone SE 4 TouchID and Notch 1

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Feature 6.1-Inch LCD Display With Notch

Sunday October 9, 2022 11:59 am PDT by
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display and a "notch" cutout at the top of the display, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. Young told MacRumors that he has revised his expectations for the fourth-generation iPhone SE. In October 2021, Young, who has a very good track record when providing insights into Apple's plans, said that ...
Read Full Article312 comments
iPadOS 16 Header

iPadOS 16 Expected to Launch in Final Week of October

Monday October 10, 2022 4:34 pm PDT by
Apple plans to release iPadOS 16.1 in the final week of October, barring any new software bugs or issues, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet today, Gurman said iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of October 24. Apple will likely release iOS 16.1 at the same time as iPadOS 16.1 given that the latest beta of each update have the same build number. Given the delay,...
Read Full Article113 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

One of iOS 16's Best Features Drains Battery When Enabled

Thursday October 6, 2022 2:15 am PDT by
One of iOS 16's most praised features comes at the cost of draining battery life, according to recently published Apple support documents. The feature, known as "keyboard haptics," is optional in iOS 16 and allows users to get physical feedback via slight vibrations upon the touch of each key, confirming that it was pressed much like keyboard sounds. The feature is a useful addition to the...
Read Full Article
apple tv 4k design triad

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch in 2022 With These Four Features

Saturday October 8, 2022 3:00 am PDT by
Back in May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that a new Apple TV would be released in the second half of 2022. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said that a new Apple TV was "getting closer" and "could potentially launch this year." With a new version of the Apple TV potentially on the horizon, here are four rumored features and changes for the streaming box. Faster chip: Gurman said...
Read Full Article293 comments
ipad pro m1 feature

What to Expect From Apple Through October: New iPad Pro, iOS 16.1, and More

Wednesday October 12, 2022 9:00 am PDT by
While it looks increasingly likely that Apple will not be holding an October event this year, the company still has a lot on its agenda this month, with multiple new product launches and software releases expected over the coming weeks. With the iPhone 14 Plus launch in the rearview mirror, we have recapped what else to expect from Apple through the remainder of October below. iPadOS 16...
Read Full Article44 comments