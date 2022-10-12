Apple Card 'Cannot Be Used' Error Forcing Users to Remove and Re-add Cards

If your Apple Card has suddenly stopped working, you are not alone. Apple's system status page indicates there is an issue that has resulted in some Apple Card users receiving a "this card cannot be used" error in the Wallet app since early Tuesday.



Apple says affected users should tap the "Remove Card" option and then re-add the Apple Card to the Wallet app by tapping the plus sign in the top-right corner, choosing Previous Cards, and following the on-screen instructions. Apple says transaction history will reappear after the card is re-added, suggesting this an annoying but harmless glitch.

It's unclear how widespread the issue is or if only certain iOS versions are affected. Apple did not share any additional details.

Launched in 2019, the Apple Card remains exclusive to the United States. Apple's credit card can be managed completely through the Wallet app on the iPhone, with a physical version available for use at stores that do not accept contactless payments.

We'll update this story when the issue is marked as resolved.