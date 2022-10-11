Apple Seeds Eleventh Beta of macOS 13 Ventura to Developers
Apple today seeded the eleventh beta of macOS 13 Ventura, the next-generation version of the Mac operating system that's set to launch this fall. The eleventh beta comes one week after Apple provided the tenth beta to developers.
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.
macOS Ventura introduces Stage Manager, a new feature that lets Mac users focus on a task while keeping other apps at the ready for easy swapping between tasks. The update adds Continuity Camera, which is designed to let you use the iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. It supports Center Stage, Desk View (for showing off your desk), and Studio Light.
Handoff is now available for FaceTime so you can transfer calls between iPhone, iPad, and Mac at will, and Messages supports features for marking an iMessage as unread, unsending an iMessage, and marking as unread. SharePlay also now works in the Messages app.
The Mail app supports scheduling and undoing emails for up to 10 seconds after they're sent, and there are now Weather and Clock apps that are available on the Mac. System Preferences has been renamed System Settings, and it features an iOS-like design.
Safari supports Shared Tab Groups and Apple is working on Passkeys, a next-generation credential that replaces the password. There are updates to Spotlight, Photo Library has new features, and Metal 3 is included in macOS Ventura for better graphics in games.
For everything new in macOS Ventura, we have a dedicated roundup that goes through all of the features. macOS Ventura is set to see a public release in October.
[HEADING=2]General[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
Important
Update to macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 or later before installing firmware updates for Apple Studio Display. (97624990)
[HEADING=2]AppKit[/HEADING]
* See AppKit Release Notes for macOS Ventura 13 ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/macos-release-notes/appkit-release-notes-for-macos-13').
[HEADING=2]CoreGraphics[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* To improve security, CGImageCreate enforces parameter correctness on macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. Passing an incorrect CGImageByteOrderInfo is no longer supported, and will result in images failing to load. (94855401)
[HEADING=2]DeviceDiscoveryUI[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Devices running beta 4 or later aren’t backwards compatible with devices running earlier beta versions. (95233878)
[HEADING=2]Mail[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Moving a Remind Me message to another mailbox doesn’t remove the Remind Me banner. (93685824)
[HEADING=2]Memory Allocation[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* In apps built with the macOS 13 SDK or later, the system memory allocator freeoperation zeroes out most deallocated blocks in macOS 13 beta or later. Invalid accesses to free memory might result in new crashes or corruption, including:
* Read-after-free bugs that previously observed the old contents of a block may now observe zeroes instead
* Write-after-free bugs may now cause subsequent calls to calloc to return non-zero memory
To debug these issues, use Address Sanitizer and Guard Malloc (see libgmalloc(3)). (97449075)
[HEADING=2]Metal[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* The MTLResource.gpuHandle is deprecated. (92862429)
Workaround: Use gpuResourceID ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/metal/mtlaccelerationstructure/3974095-gpuresourceid') instead, which functions as a replacement.
[HEADING=2]Metal Offline Compiler[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* MetalFX effect outputs aren’t designed to be consumed by the CPU. Outputting to a texture that is read only by the CPU might result in synchronization issues. (91515075)
Workaround: If a CPU reading of the MetalFX output is desired, instead of encoding the MetalFX effect as the last item in a command buffer, encode a dummy blit that consumes the MetalFX output texture (a 1-pixel region blit is fine) in the command buffer. After the command buffer with the dummy blit is finished, reading of the MetalFX effect output texture with CPU synchronizes correctly.
[HEADING=2]Networking[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* FTP is deprecated for URLSession and related APIs. Please adopt modern secure networking protocols such as HTTPS. (92623659)
[HEADING=2]StoreKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* Deprecated the SKDownload API and removed the option to upload nonconsumable in-app purchase assets for Apple to host. In addition, support for managing these assets in App Store Connect is no longer available as of April 2022. (89764253)
[HEADING=2]Swift[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Network.framework resolved an issue that could cause NWBrowser, NWConnection, NWConnectionGroup, NWEthernetChannel, NWListener, and NWPathMonitor to trigger a retain cycle when various Handler blocks are set. Starting with macOS 13, iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, if software using Network.framework targets these releases as the minimum OS, the object releases any blocks they captured once cancelled, breaking the retain cycle. (89677097)
Workaround: For software targeting older versions, the retain cycle can be broken by setting the handler blocks to nil after canceling the object.
[HEADING=2]SwiftUI[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Providing actions to a navigationTitle modifier has been deprecated. Use the toolbarTitleActions() modifier or ToolbarTitleActions type in a toolbar modifier instead. (93658035)
[HEADING=2]Texts and Fonts[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* ATS and ATSUI APIs are fully deprecated. Code using these APIs will fail to compile and link when the deployment target is set to 13. Code targeting earlier versions of macOS will continue to compile, link, and run. macOS 13 is the last release where code depending on ATS or ATSUI will run. All runtime functionality will be removed in next major release of macOS. (83581159)
[HEADING=2]Wallet[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* American Express cards might need to be removed and re-added to Wallet after updating to macOS 13 beta 6 or later. (97990752)
[/SPOILER]
I'm looking forward to FaceTime handoff. It's nice to finally have a Weather app too.
It originally had a “late 2006” launch window before being delayed to “spring 2007”, then again delayed to “October 2007”.