A16 Chip in iPhone 14 Pro Reportedly Costs Apple Over Twice as Much as A15 Chip

Apple's new A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $110 to produce, making it over 2.4× as costly as the A15 chip in iPhone 13 Pro models released last year, according to a Nikkei Asia report.



The A16's higher cost is likely due in part to the chip being manufactured based on TSMC's 4nm process, while the A15 is a 5nm chip. iPhone chips could continue to increase in price as miniaturization continues, with rumors suggesting the A17 chip in iPhone 15 Pro models will be based on TSMC's 3nm process, and a DigiTimes report this week claiming that TSMC will begin volume production of 2nm chips in 2025.

Geekbench 5 benchmark results indicate the A16 chip delivers around 15% to 17% faster multi-core performance compared to the A15 chip. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are equipped with the A16 chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have the same A15 chip with a five-core GPU as found in iPhone 13 Pro models.

In collaboration with Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, a Japanese research firm specialized in reverse engineering and bill-of-materials analysis, Nikkei found that average production costs have increased about 20% across the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max compared to the equivalent previous-generation models.

The report claims that given Apple did not raise prices for its latest iPhone models in the U.S. and some other markets, the higher production costs mean that the company's profit margins have "likely shrunk," but prices did increase in key markets like the U.K., Australia, and Japan amid a strong U.S. dollar relative to other currencies.