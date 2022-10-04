Top Lightning-Based Apple Products That Must Switch to USB-C by 2025 for EU Sale

Earlier today, the European Parliament voted in favor of a standard charger across all smartphones and a wide range of consumer electronic devices by the end 2024, including products from Apple.



The new rule will directly and most heavily impact Apple, which across a wide range of products, continues to use a decade-old port. Below, we've listed the Apple products that currently feature Lightning but that will have to move to USB-C by the end of 2024 to comply with the new law.



iPhone 15: first iPhone with a USB-C port, expected to launch in the fall of 2023

Entry-level iPad: the only iPad that currently still features a Lightning connector

AirPods Charging Case: all AirPods cases continue to feature the Lightning port

Accessories: MagSafe Battery Pack, Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse, EarPods, and Beats products

Apple introduced the Lightning port in 2012 as part of the iPhone 5 redesign, promising improved durability and ease of use compared to the 30-pin connector used on previous iPhones. During its announcement in 2012, Phill Schiller called the Lightning port a "modern connector for the next decade."



While Apple has chosen to bring USB-C to most of its iPad range, it has for the most part stuck with Lightning for its most popular products. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry has overwhelmingly moved to USB-C. A majority of Android flagship smartphones feature USB-C, and the port has become the standard for consumer products for makers and customers alike.