Zillow's iOS App Gains Apple Maps Look Around Integration

Zillow today announced that it has integrated the Apple Maps Look Around feature into its real estate app, allowing potential home buyers to get a closer look at the neighborhood around a house they are interested in.



Apple with iOS 16 added the ‌Apple Maps‌ Look Around feature to the MapKit API that is available to developers, letting developers add the feature to third-party apps for the first time. Third-party apps are also now able to use MapKit with the new 3D map experience that is available in some areas.

Zillow says that with interactive floor plans and 3D tours, the Look Around integration makes it "easier than ever" to get a "deep sense of your home and community." Look Around can be accessed from Zillow listing pages using the Zillow app for iOS devices.

The Zillow app has already integrated SharePlay, with Zillow also rolling out support for Shared with You. Shared with You will let Zillow app users see listings in the Zillow app that have been shared with them through the Messages app on iOS and Mac devices.

Zillow can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]