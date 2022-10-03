Apple Preparing iOS 16.0.3 With More Bug Fixes Following iPhone 14 Launch

iOS 16.0.2 was released last month with several bug fixes for iPhone 14 issues, excessive copy and paste permission prompts, and more. Now, evidence suggests that Apple is planning to release iOS 16.0.3 with additional bug fixes.



Evidence of an upcoming iOS 16.0.3 software update has shown up in MacRumors analytics logs, which have been a reliable indicator in the past.

There are several remaining iOS 16 bugs that iOS 16.0.3 would hopefully address, including an issue with low volume during CarPlay phone calls placed with an iPhone 14 Pro, display flickering on some iPhone models when brightness is set low, a string of text that can crash the Mail app, an error when attempting to edit Cinematic Mode videos shot on an iPhone in Final Cut Pro and iMovie on the Mac, and more.

It's unclear when Apple plans to release iOS 16.0.3, but our best guess is this week or next week given that iOS 16.1 is expected to be released later this month. iOS 16.1 features support for Live Activities in third-party apps, a new Clean Energy Charging option for U.S. users, support for Matter accessories in the Home app, Apple Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, a battery percentage icon for additional iPhone models, and more.

There is precedence for back-to-back iOS updates focused on bug fixes. iOS 15.0.1 and iOS 15.0.2 were released 10 days apart last year, while iOS 11.0.2 and iOS 11.0.3 were released eight days apart following the launch of the iPhone 8 in 2017.