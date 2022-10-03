AirPods Pro 2 Earbud Batteries 15% Bigger, But Charging Case Sees Little Improvement

The longer battery life of second-generation AirPods Pro is partly achieved by use of physically bigger batteries, regulatory filings show.



Compared to the first-generation AirPods Pro, Apple says that the second-generation model features an additional 1.5 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation enabled for a total of six hours. Listings on the 3C database spotted by MySmartPrice reveal that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 earbuds feature a battery capacity of 49.7mAh. This is an increase of 15 percent over the 43.24mAh capacity of the first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌.

The second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌'s MagSafe Charging Case features a battery capacity of 523mAh, an increase of just 4mAh over the previous model. According to Apple, the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌'s ‌MagSafe‌ Charging Case provides an additional six hours of battery life for a total of 30 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. As such, it is highly likely that the charging case's longer battery life is actually mostly derived from improvements to the earbuds.

Beyond physically larger batteries, the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌'s H2 chips and skin-detect sensors also help to prolong battery life thanks to better efficiency.