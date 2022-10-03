The 2021 Apple TV Siri Remote Almost Had a Finger Rest

Apple's 2021 Siri Remote that was released alongside the second-generation Apple TV 4K originally had a different design, according to filings that Apple submitted to the FCC ahead of the device's launch. In the images, there is shallow oval-shaped divot at the rear of the remote, which may have been intended as a finger rest to improve grip.



The finger rest would have been above the Apple logo on the ‌Siri‌ Remote, but Apple eliminated this design element before introducing the accessory. The version that launched has a smooth back with no finger rest cutout at all.

Interesting… 2021 Siri Remote submitted to the FCC had an indent on the back, presumably for resting your finger. Wonder why this didn’t make it to the final model pic.twitter.com/fFnQv85zy6 — Michael Burkhardt (@tme_michael) October 1, 2022

There are also some other small design differences, including a different design for the IR sensor at the top of the remote and some slight changes to the icons on the buttons. It is not clear why Apple decided to eliminate the divot at the back of the remote, but removing it must have been a last minute design decision.



The updated ‌Siri‌ Remote is a marked improvement over the original ‌Siri‌ Remote, featuring a larger aluminum body and a touch-enabled clickpad with gesture support instead of a smooth touch surface. There is a dedicated power button that was a welcome change, as well as a ‌Siri‌ button on the side of the device.



Multiple rumors indicated that Apple could add Find My to the ‌Siri‌ Remote, but that also did not happen and there is no sign that it was an intended feature in the FCC filing.