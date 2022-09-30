More Signs of Low iPhone 14 Demand Emerge Across Resale Market and Supply Chain

The iPhone 14 models have depreciated in value more than twice as much as the iPhone 13 in the same time frame last year, according to data gathered by SellCell.



SellCell's analysis is based on averaged trade-in values from over 40 buyback vendors. The data shows that the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are performing poorly in terms of value retention, depreciating twice as much as the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini in the same 10-day period after launch. In the 10 days after launch, the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models lost 38.4 percent of their value on average, over double the 18.2 percent depreciation of the ‌iPhone 13‌ models in the same timeframe last year.

The 512GB ‌iPhone 14‌ is the worst-performing model, depreciating 40.3 percent during the 10 days after launch. Last year, the 512GB ‌iPhone 13‌ mini was Apple's fastest depreciating model, losing 29.8 percent of its value 10 days after launch, followed by the 512GB ‌iPhone 13‌, which lost 27.2 percent of its value.

While the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is not yet available, aftermarket prices for the device are already in place, showing an expected average depreciation of 38.6 percent for the device. Naturally, this is subject to change once the device is available and the market can better evaluate demand.

The situation is markedly better for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has depreciated by just 19.6 percent. This is 1.8 percent better than last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max in the 10 days after launch. With deprecation of 18.2 percent, the 512GB ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max is the best-performing model overall, compared to the 256GB ‌iPhone 13‌ from last year, which lost just 9.9 percent of its value. As a whole, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are depreciating at a similar rate to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, indicating similar strong demand.

The information is in line with multiple other reports claiming that there is low demand for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus. Earlier today, display analyst Ross Young tweeted that panel orders for the ‌iPhone 14‌ are down 38 percent versus the ‌iPhone 13‌ at the same time last year. He added that ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max panel orders are up 18 percent compared to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max.

Shortly after launch, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that demand for the two devices is "lackluster," with worse pre-order results than the third-generation iPhone SE and the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini. He went as far as to claim that "Apple's product segmentation strategy for standard models fails this year" and Apple is believed to have shelved plans to increase production of the two devices. On the other hand, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max continue to see high demand.