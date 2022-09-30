Apple Shares New 'Chase' Ad Touting iPhone 14 Pro Camera Features

Apple today shared a new ad designed to highlight iPhone 14 Pro camera features that include the 48-megapixel Main camera, Action mode when capturing video, Cinematic mode for movie-like shots, and zoom options.

In the spot, a filmmaker uses the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ to shoot a series of action sequences, including a chicken running, a restaurant fight scene, a dance number, stop motion animation, a car chase, a helicopter ride, and more. The ad ends with the tagline "Our most Pro camera ever."

Apple improved all three cameras in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models, with the 48-megapixel Main camera allowing for full resolution ProRAW footage. Action mode is able to capture 2.8K video with gimbal-like stabilization, while Cinematic mode now works in 4K at 24 frames per second.

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are priced starting at $999 and can be purchased from Apple's website.