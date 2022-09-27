iPhone 14 Pro Max Earns Best Smartphone Display Award, Replacing iPhone 13 Pro Max

by

The iPhone 14 Pro Max offers the best smartphone display on the market, according to DisplayMate's annual Display Technology Shoot-Out. Earning the "DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award" with an A+ Display Performance grade, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max replaces last year's winner, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pros in Hand Black Background Feature
While the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max has essentially the same resolution as the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, Apple has added a number of notable improvements. The LTPO OLED display ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz instead of 10Hz to 120Hz, enabling a low-power always-on display option, plus there's more available display area with the Dynamic Island.

DisplayMate found that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max is able to hit a peak brightness of 2,300 nits, more than double the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. Apple advertises 2,000 nits peak brightness, so the testing exceeded even Apple's guidelines. HDR brightness maxed out at 1,590 nits, according to DisplayMate, a 33 percent improvement over the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max.

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max received the following awards for smartphone display performance:

  • Highest color accuracy of white
  • Highest absolute color accuracy
  • Smallest shift in color accuracy with APL
  • Smallest maximum color shift with APL
  • Highest image contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy
  • Smallest shift in image contrast and intensity scale with APL
  • Smallest change in peak luminance with APL
  • Highest full screen brightness for OLED smartphones
  • Highest peak display brightness
  • Highest contrast ratio
  • Lowest screen reflectance
  • Highest contrast rating in ambient light
  • Smallest brightness variation with viewing angle
  • Smallest color variation of white with viewing angle
  • Highest visible screen resolution

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max won 15 awards in total, up from the 13 earned by the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. DisplayMate says that Apple has concentrated on improving the absolute picture quality and absolute color accuracy of OLED with precision factory display calibration, which the site says is "visually indistinguishable from perfect."

Apple's latest flagship iPhone offers "uniformly consistent top tier display performance" across a suite of display tests, earning it very good to excellent ratings.

Based on our extensive Lab Tests and Measurements the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a Very Impressive Excellent Top Tier World Class Smartphone Display with close to Text Book Perfect Calibration Accuracy and Performance that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect. Based on our objective Lab Tests and Measurements the iPhone 14 Pro Max receives a DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award earning DisplayMate's highest ever Display Performance Grade of A+ and setting or matching 15 Smartphone Display Performance Records including 7 that are Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect that are listed above.

The full Shoot-Out from DisplayMate goes into much more depth on the high scores earned by the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max and what exactly makes it the best smartphone display.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 14 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

F23 Avatar
F23
13 minutes ago at 02:17 pm
Thanks Tim
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
12 minutes ago at 02:19 pm
Woo hoo! That's awesome. Well deserving award! Indeed, iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max, is the best smartphone in the market to date. It's only going to get better.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Attirex Avatar
Attirex
8 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
Very Impressive Excellent Top Tier World Class
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple watch ultra hammer test

YouTuber Tests Apple Watch Ultra Durability With a Hammer: Table Breaks Before the Watch

Sunday September 25, 2022 2:27 pm PDT by
A YouTuber has put Apple's claims for the durability of the Apple Watch Ultra to the test by putting it up against a drop test, a jar of nails, and repeated hits with a hammer to test the sapphire crystal protecting the display. TechRax, a channel popular for testing the durability of products, first tested the Apple Watch Ultra by dropping it from around four feet high. The Apple Watch...
Read Full Article186 comments
AirPods Max 2022 Colors

Ten Things AirPods Pro 2 Tell Us About AirPods Max 2

Saturday September 24, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
Upon the release of the second-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max became the oldest current-generation AirPods product still in Apple's lineup. Introducing several new features like Adaptive Transparency and the H2 chip, the second-generation AirPods Pro may provide some of the best indications yet of what to expect from the second-generation AirPods Max. Almost two years later, rumors...
Read Full Article146 comments
tim cook spring loaded event

Six Major Products to Expect From Apple in 2023

Sunday September 25, 2022 10:57 am PDT by
As we approach the end of a busy product release season for Apple with only new iPads and Macs left to be announced over the next month or so, we're also setting our sights on 2023. Apple is rumored to have several major products in the pipeline for next year, including new Macs, a new HomePod, a VR/AR headset, and so much more. Other than new iPhones and Apple Watches, which are expected...
Read Full Article124 comments
Tim Cook Apple Event

Gurman: New iPads and Macs May Be Announced Through Press Releases, No October Event

Sunday September 25, 2022 6:50 am PDT by
Apple may decide to release its remaining products for 2022, which include updated iPad Pro, Mac mini, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, through press releases on its website rather than a digital event, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is currently "likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases,...
Read Full Article189 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Don't Want the Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8? Amazon Has Record Low Prices on Series 7 Models This Week

Friday September 23, 2022 6:56 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are now available to purchase, but if you aren't interested in these updates you can save a lot of money on Series 7 models right now on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The best deals are on cellular...
Read Full Article29 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

iPhone 15 'Ultra' Could Replace Pro Max Model Next Year

Sunday September 25, 2022 7:02 am PDT by
Apple is gearing up to possibly replace its "Pro Max" iPhone with an all-new "Ultra" iPhone 15 model next year, reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that for the iPhone 15, Apple is planning a revamped design alongside USB-C and a potential name change. Apple could replace its "Pro Max" branding, which it started to use...
Read Full Article200 comments
AirPods Pro Second Generation 2 Pairing Feature 1

AirPods Pro 2 Engravings Appear in iOS During Pairing and Connecting

Friday September 23, 2022 9:40 am PDT by
Customers who personalize their second-generation AirPods Pro charging case with an engraving will now have that engraving reflected directly on iOS as they pair and connect their AirPods Pro. Apple allows customers to personalize their AirPods Pro charging case with a special engraving that can include select emojis and Memojis. Unlike before, starting with the second-generation AirPods...
Read Full Article107 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

Some iOS 16 Users Continue to Face Unaddressed Bugs and Battery Drain Two Weeks After Launch

Monday September 26, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
Today marks exactly two weeks since Apple released iOS 16 to the public. Besides the personalized Lock Screen, major changes in Messages, and new features in Maps, the update has also seen its fair share of bugs, performance problems, battery drain, and more. After major iOS updates, it's normal for some users to report having issues with the new update, but such reports usually subside in...
Read Full Article234 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Reportedly Launching Later This Year

Friday September 23, 2022 7:08 am PDT by
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro models in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to supply chain publication DigiTimes. The report does not mention specific models, but it very likely refers to the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros given that the 13-inch model was already updated earlier this year. There has been uncertainty surrounding the timing of new 14-inch and...
Read Full Article174 comments