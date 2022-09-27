Everything New in the Latest iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 Betas: Stage Manager Expansion, Wallpaper Tweaks and More

Apple today released new betas of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to developers, tweaking some of the functionality that's been introduced in prior betas and in the case of iPadOS 16.1, adding a major new feature to Stage Manager.
We've rounded up everything new in both betas below.
Wallpaper Updates
Apple has updated the Wallpaper section of the Settings app to allow users to swap between wallpapers from this interface. The design has also been tweaked, making the options to add new wallpaper more obvious.
Stage Manager
In the latest beta of iPadOS 16.1, Apple has expanded Stage Manager availability to the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models equipped with A12Z and A12X chips. Previously, Stage Manager was limited to the M1 iPad Pro and M1 iPad Air models.
Apple has also removed external display support from Stage Manager in this beta, with the feature to return in a future update to iPadOS 16. When reintroduced, external display support will be limited to M1 iPad models.
Matter Accessories
The Matter Accessories section added to the Settings app in prior betas has been removed.
Emergency SOS via Satellite
Apple is beginning to lay the groundwork for Emergency SOS via Satellite and Find My satellite integration, functionality that is coming to iPhone 14 models starting in November. Code in the update reveals some of the text we can expect to see.
Send your location using a supported iPhone from places where there are no cellular or Wi-Fo networks.
Send your Location via Satellite.
This friend sent you their location via satellite because they have no other network available.
Can send location again after X amount of time.
X hours ago - Last time your location was sent.
You can now text emergency services via satellite on your iPhone.
iPhone can try to use a satellite to text emergency services. When it's safe, exit the vehicle and follow the iPhone instructions.
iPhone is texting emergency services via satellite.
Other New Features
Know of a new feature in iOS 16.1 that we left out? Let us know in the comments below.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
