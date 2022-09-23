Apple Watch Ultra Available for Pickup Today Without Pre-Order

by

Apple Watch Ultra orders are beginning to arrive to customers around the world. For customers who forgot to pre-order an Apple Watch Ultra or simply decided to wait, many configurations are now estimated for delivery in 3-4 weeks, but the good news is that same-day or next-day pickup is now available at select Apple Store locations.

Apple Watch Ultra 3up hero 220907 Full Bleed Image
A quick spot check of Apple's online store reveals that many Apple Watch Ultra models with the Alpine Loop or Ocean Band are available for in-store pickup today in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., but Trail Loop models are much harder to find. In-store availability will likely deplete quickly as the day goes on.

To order a product with Apple Store pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP or postal code, choose an available Apple Store location, select a pickup date, and select a 15-minute check-in window. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

A few Apple Watch Ultra models may also be available for walk-in customers at Apple Store locations with enough inventory, but your mileage may vary. Walk-in customers may be placed into a separate queue with lower priority upon arrival to the store.

The second-generation AirPods Pro are also available for Apple Store pickup starting today.

