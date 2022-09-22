Apple Provides Deep Dive Into New Apple Watch Ultra Depth App

With the official launch of the Apple Watch Ultra looming, Apple has shared a support document on the new Depth app that's exclusive to the device. The Depth app is designed to be used for recreational diving, providing information on water temperature, current depth, maximum depth, and more. The ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ can be used for dives up to 40 meters deep (130 feet).



Apple warns that the Depth app is not a dive computer and it cannot provide decompression stop information or gas analysis. In situations where failure of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ could lead to death or personal injury, Apple suggests using a secondary depth gauge and timer. Apple further recommends that the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ only be used by trained divers following safety protocols and diving with a buddy.

The support document walks through how to use the Depth app, which can be set to auto launch whenever the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ is submerged in water that is one meter deep or more. When the Depth app launches, the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ will turn on Water Lock to prevent screen activation, and a session can be ended with a press and hold on the Digital Crown.

The Depth app will provide a consolidated dive summary at the end of a dive session, letting users know the length of the dive, the water temperature range, and maximum depth.

Apple has also provided a new support document that outlines everything the new Compass app can do, highlighting how to use the Backtrack and Waypoint features, plus there is information on the recommended temperature range for various ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ activities.