Apple Watch Ultra 'Depth' and 'Siren' Apps Appear on App Store Ahead of Device's Launch This Friday

Apple has listed two new apps on the App Store that are made exclusively for the Apple Watch Ultra: "Siren" and "Depth."



Siren is designed for emergency situations if users become lost or injured to draw attention to their location. When the Action button on Apple Watch Ultra is long-pressed, Siren emits a unique 86-decibel sound pattern which can be heard up to 600 feet (180 meters) away.

The Depth app is for use during recreational underwater activities to 130 feet (40 meters), from snorkeling, and free diving, to simply playing in a swimming pool.

Users can see their current depth, water temperature, duration under water as well as the maximum depth they've reached to 130 feet (40 meters). It can automatically activate as soon as Apple Watch Ultra is submerged, or manually launched like any other app.

The two apps are exclusively for Apple Watch Ultra models, which launch on Friday, September 23, so they can't actually be used by the general public yet.

Apple Watch Ultra models will come with the two apps pre-installed, and if users opt to delete the stock apps and then change their minds, they'll be able to re-download both from the App Store.

Priced at $799, the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ is available in a single 49mm size, with Trail, Ocean, and Alpine band options available. The new smartwatch can be pre-ordered now and launches alongside the second-generation AirPods Pro this coming Friday. For more on the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌'s design and features, be sure to check out our dedicated roundup.