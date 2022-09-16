Solo Loop Now Available in Smaller Sizes for 44mm/45mm Apple Watch Models

Following the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-generation Apple Watch SE, Apple has made the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands available in smaller Size 1 through Size 3 options for all 44mm and 45mm Apple Watch models.



44mm and 45mm Apple Watch models include the Series 8, Series 7, Series 6, and both generations of the Apple Watch SE.

Previously, the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop were only available in Size 4 through Size 12 for 44mm and 45mm Apple Watch models, but now customers who purchase a larger Apple Watch but have a smaller wrist have more suitable band sizes to choose from. Size 9 through Size 12 are still not an option for 40mm and 41mm Apple Watch models.

Solo Loops and Braided Solo Loops are priced at $49 and $99, respectively. Both bands feature a stretchable design without a clasp for a more precise fit.

(Thanks, Joe Mislansky!)