First iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Orders Arriving to Customers in Australia and New Zealand

by

Because of time zone differences, it's already September 16 (aka iPhone launch day) in Australia and New Zealand, which means customers in these countries who preordered a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are beginning to receive their devices.

iPhone 14 Pros in Hand Black Background Feature
Customers receiving new ‌iPhone 14‌ devices will soon be sharing photos and first impressions on Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and more. If you have one of the new devices, let us know in the comments below, and feel free to share pictures and your initial thoughts!

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are also available as of today, but these incremental updates will undoubtedly be overshadowed by the new iPhones.

Apple does not operate retail store locations in New Zealand, so customers in Australia are always the first to be able to purchase new devices at an Apple Store. Available in-store stock in Australia will provide some insight into what we can expect in other Apple Stores worldwide.

If you did not preorder, purchasing at an ‌Apple Store‌ or another store like Target, Walmart, or Best Buy is the only way to get a new ‌iPhone‌ on launch day. We are expecting Apple Stores to have a decent amount of stock available, but popular ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and Pro Max colors might be in shorter supply and could go quick. It's worth noting that ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models from the online ‌Apple Store‌ in the United States have October ship dates at the current time, while standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models are more readily available.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales and deliveries of new ‌iPhone 14‌ models and the new Apple Watches will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America. Many Apple Stores around the world will be opening up early at around 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.

Make sure to stay turned to MacRumors tomorrow and throughout next week because we'll have plenty of ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ coverage coming, including a hands-on, an in-depth look at the cameras, a deep dive into the Dynamic Island, and tons more.

Wittysparrow1
Wittysparrow1
8 minutes ago at 03:37 pm
Purple is stunning

Attachment Image
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs
macsplusmacs
26 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
New Zealand = Island
Dynamic Island = Island

:eek::eek::eek: COINCIDENCE??????/????? :eek::eek::eek:
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
30 minutes ago at 03:15 pm
Congratulations all, Happy iPhone Day in Australia/New Zealand!!!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
teh_hunterer
teh_hunterer
32 minutes ago at 03:13 pm
45 minutes until the Apple stores open here, and 2 hours to go until I get mine!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MuGeN PoWeR
MuGeN PoWeR
24 minutes ago at 03:21 pm

New Zealand = Island
Dynamic Island = Island

:eek::eek::eek: COINCIDENCE??????/????? :eek::eek::eek:
android users be like New Zealand did it way before apple LOL
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacNerd01
MacNerd01
7 minutes ago at 03:39 pm


Purple is stunning
First iPhone 14 Pro on the MacRumours Forums! Congrats!


Looks reeaaly nice too. Love the color
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
