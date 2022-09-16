Pong-Style 'Hit the Island' Game Now Available for iPhone 14 Pro

by

Apple is allowing third-party developers to create apps and experiences that take advantage of the new Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, and developers are already coming up with unique ways to use it.

hit the island
Kriss Smolka, the developer behind apps like WaterMinder and HabitMinder, today released a game designed for the Dynamic Island called "Hit the Island." In this Pong-style game, the goal is to bounce the ball from the bottom of the iPhone's display up to the Dynamic Island to score a hit.

The free app gives you a point each time you score a hit on the Dynamic Island, which reacts and animates when it's struck. As you send the ball careening into the Dynamic Island, the game speeds up and you can face multiple balls at one time, or a shrinking paddle.


The game can be downloaded on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ or Pro Max as of today, and it is also available on other iPhones, with a goal of hitting the notch instead of the Dynamic Island.

Top Rated Comments

Ethosik Avatar
Ethosik
20 minutes ago at 10:26 am
These fun little games give me joy. I have grown tired of the gaming industry lately with empty promises and issues.

Made me laugh thanks!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JGIGS Avatar
JGIGS
18 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Nice little game when you are waiting in line for something.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KaliYoni Avatar
KaliYoni
19 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Now a really neat trick would be Dynamic Island games based on...

Breakout (especially given the Woz-Jobs connection)
Tank
Sea Wolf
Lunar Lander (the Atari version, duh)
Missile Command

;-)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cygy2k Avatar
cygy2k
15 minutes ago at 10:31 am
Simple but ingenious concept.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

