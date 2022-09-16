Deals: Magic Trackpad 2 Available for Low Price of $84.99 ($44 Off)
Woot today brought back its solid deal on Apple's Magic Trackpad 2, available for $84.99 in new condition, down from $129.99. This is still one of the best prices we've ever tracked on the accessory, and only Woot has the deal.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Magic Trackpad 2 is in new condition and is in stock and ready to ship from Woot, with free shipping options available for Amazon Prime members. The Magic Trackpad 2 is compatible with Macs and iPads (running iPadOS 13.4 or later), and only the white color option is on sale today.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
