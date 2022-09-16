Deals: Magic Trackpad 2 Available for Low Price of $84.99 ($44 Off)

Woot today brought back its solid deal on Apple's Magic Trackpad 2, available for $84.99 in new condition, down from $129.99. This is still one of the best prices we've ever tracked on the accessory, and only Woot has the deal.

The Magic Trackpad 2 is in new condition and is in stock and ready to ship from Woot, with free shipping options available for Amazon Prime members. The Magic Trackpad 2 is compatible with Macs and iPads (running iPadOS 13.4 or later), and only the white color option is on sale today.

