All iPhone 14 Models Feature New Rear-Facing Ambient Light Sensor

All four iPhone 14 models feature dual ambient light sensors for the first time, according to Apple's tech specs for the devices.



According to TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino, all iPhone 14 models are equipped with a new ambient light sensor on the back of the devices, whereas previous iPhone models only have a single ambient light sensor above the display. Panzarino said the sensor helps to both adjust display brightness and determine exposure for the rear camera system.

In his iPhone 14 Pro review for Mashable, Stan Schroeder said he held an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro side by side against bright light, and then immediately went into a dark room, and found the iPhone 14 Pro was more responsive at adapting the display's brightness.

This is just one of several smaller hardware changes with the iPhone 14 models, with another including improved GPS accuracy on Pro models.