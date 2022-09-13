Sonos Announces Sub Mini, Can Be Paired With AirPlay-Enabled Sonos Speakers

Following a leak earlier this year, Sonos today announced the Sub Mini, a new wireless subwoofer with a more compact design and lower price than the full-size Sonos Sub. Sonos said the Sub Mini will be available globally starting October 6, with pricing set at $429 in the United States, compared to $749 for the full-size Sub.



Sonos says the Sub Mini features advanced digital signal processing that "maximizes bass response and reproduces the full-toned low frequencies expected from a much larger subwoofer." The subwoofer can be paired with AirPlay-enabled Sonos speakers and sound bars like the Beam, Ray, and One via Wi-Fi for a complete home theater experience.

Using the Sonos app for iPhone or iPad, users can easily add the Sub Mini to their Sonos system. With a supported iOS device, Sonos says Trueplay tuning technology "adapts the bass for the unique acoustics of the room so it never sounds harsh, muddy, or flat," even if the Sub Mini is placed next to a wall in a room.

Design wise, the Sub Mini has a cylindrical shape and is available in matte black or white. The subwoofer is equipped with dual inward-facing six-inch woofers and two Class-D digital amplifiers, along with dual ARM Cortex processors and a 10/100 Ethernet port.