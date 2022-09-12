UK Apple Stores to Close Next Monday for State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

All Apple Stores in the United Kingdom will be closed on Monday, September 19, out of respect for the planned state funeral of her Majesty the Queen, Apple has told UK-based staff in a memo.



Monday, September 19, has been marked as a bank holiday by King Charles III, given the planned state funeral for Her Majesty. Official government guidance states that it's up to individual businesses whether they wish to close on that day. Following her death, Apple has kept a tribute to the Queen on its UK front page.