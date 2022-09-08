Apple Honors the Life of Queen Elizabeth II With Homepage Tribute

by

Apple today updated its homepage to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at Balmoral Castle earlier today. The company's website features a photograph of Queen Elizabeth taken by Dorothy Wilding in 1952.

apple queen elizabeth home page
Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old, and her reign lasted for over 70 years, marking the longest reign of any British monarch. Her son, Charles, is her successor and is now King Charles III. In a statement, Charles III said that the Queen's death will be "deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

