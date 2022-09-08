Steve Jobs' Daughter Shares Then Deletes Meme Mocking iPhone 14's Modest Upgrades

Following Apple's "Far out" event that included the launch of the updated iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs took to her Instagram to share a meme mocking the new iPhones as basically unchanged compared to last year's iPhone 13.
The meme is a popular one showing a man holding up a gifted shirt identical to one he's already wearing. Jobs captioned the meme with "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today," sharing it with her nearly half a million followers yesterday before deleting it.
The meme is sparked by customers' belief that the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature FEW changes compared to the iPhone 13 and do not represent a worthwhile upgrade. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus feature the same chip found in the iPhone 13 Pro, which comes with an additional GPU-core compared to the standard iPhone 13 models.
Other than a slight boost in performance, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus benefit from new camera features, including autofocus on the front-facing camera and improved low-light performance. On the iPhone 14 Plus, thanks to the larger size, customers will get the best battery life ever in any iPhone.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 9, and the iPhone 14 will be available next week, Friday, September 16. The larger iPhone 14 Plus will begin arriving to customers on Friday, October 7.
