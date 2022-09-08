Five iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Features You Didn’t Know

Apple has officially announced the all-new iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, featuring 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The ‌iPhone 14‌ models are an iterative upgrade compared to the iPhone 13, and while they may look unchanged other than the larger size, there are several noteworthy new features for the new iPhones.



Below we've listed five lesser talked-about features and changes coming to the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus. Keep reading to learn even more about the latest iPhones.



Your iPhone 14 Will Get Less Hot



The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are powered by the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. Compared to the standard variation, the enhanced version of the A15 Bionic chip has 5 GPU cores instead of 4. The added core offers higher levels of performance across the iOS experience. With the more powerful chip, some customers may be concerned over their iPhones getting hot during usage and gaming.

To address this, Apple has reworked the internals of the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus to better manage heat and thermals. These changes will mean ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus customers can get longer battery life, use apps, and games for longer, and more without their iPhone getting hot to touch.



The Flash is Brighter

Alongside a few new camera features, Apple has made the True Tone flash on the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus brighter. The new flash is up to two times brighter in certain conditions, which will help in low-light situations. With the new flash, an improved lens, and updated image signal processing, Apple says ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus offer 2.5x better low-light performance on the main Wide and Ultra Wide camera.



iPhone 14 Plus Is a Battery Monster



The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus has the longest battery life ever in an ‌iPhone‌, according to Apple. Thanks to its larger size, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus has a larger battery than the ‌iPhone 14‌. Previously, the larger 6.7-inch display was only available on the highest-end Pro Max iPhones, which also had a larger battery. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, unlike the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, doesn't feature advanced and battery-hungry features like a ProMotion display.

The lack of advanced features, plus the larger battery and updates to the internal design, mean the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is the best ‌iPhone‌ for customers who value long battery life. Apple says ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus customers can get up to 26 hours of video playback compared to the 20 hours on the standard ‌iPhone 14‌.



Selfies Now Have Autofocus



The front camera on the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus now supports autofocus for the first time. Autofocus ensures that a subject is always in the frame to make images sharper and more detailed. Along with autofocus, the front-facing camera on the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus now have a larger aperture which yields a 2x improvement in low-light performance.

Colors: Brighter Red, Lighter Blue, and New Purple



The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are available at launch in five colors: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED, and Blue. Compared to the ‌iPhone 13‌, the colors have been slightly tweaked in shade and brightness. The (PRODUCT) RED ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are considerably brighter than the red color option on the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini. Other colors, like Blue, have been made less saturated on the ‌iPhone 14‌ compared to last year's ‌iPhone‌.

Colors like Starlight and Midnight remain unchanged at first glance. The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus comes in a new Purple color option not available with the ‌iPhone 13‌, and the ‌iPhone 13‌, which stays in the lineup, comes in a Green color option not offered to ‌iPhone 14‌ customers.