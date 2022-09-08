Elon Musk: 'We've Had Promising Conversations With Apple About Starlink Connectivity'

by

With the launch of the iPhone 14 models yesterday, Apple introduced a new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that's designed to allow iPhone users to get emergency help in off-the-grid areas even when a cellular or WiFi connection is not available.

emergency sos via satellite
Apple is using Globalstar satellites for the endeavor at the current time, but SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed today that his company has had "some promising conversations with Apple about Starlink connectivity."

Musk says that the ‌iPhone‌ team is "super smart," and that space to ‌iPhone‌ communications will work best if "if phone software & hardware adapt to space-based signals vs Starlink purely emulating cell tower."


Apple has made zero mention of any discussions with SpaceX about Starlink, and there is no word if Apple has plans to enter into some kind of partnership to use Starlink technology.

In fact, SpaceX and Tesla in August announced a partnership for a new "satellite-to-cellular" service that will allow second-generation Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit to pair with T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum for the purpose of providing "near complete coverage" across most areas in the United States.

Unlike Apple's satellite feature that requires an ‌iPhone 14‌, T-Mobile and SpaceX's solution should work with existing smartphones. The service will not launch until late 2023, so there are still some details that SpaceX and T-Mobile need to work out.

Apple's satellite communication feature is designed for emergency situations, and it is used to to send short text messages to emergency personnel to allow ‌iPhone‌ users to get help wherever they are. It requires a clear line of sight to the sky for a satellite to connect, and Apple's service is free for the time being.

Related Roundups: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro
Tag: Elon Musk

Top Rated Comments

MrRom92 Avatar
MrRom92
8 minutes ago at 11:00 am
How about CarPlay in Teslas? Yeesh
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sputnikv Avatar
sputnikv
10 minutes ago at 10:58 am
typical of musk trying to claim some attention when he had nothing to do with the subject at hand. such an obnoxious guy
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
9 minutes ago at 10:59 am
After what Musk pulled with Twitter why would anyone want to do business with him, except maybe for auto-part supply companies.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G5isAlive Avatar
G5isAlive
8 minutes ago at 11:00 am
maybe he has figured out CarPlay isn't that bad after all...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scheinderrob Avatar
scheinderrob
8 minutes ago at 11:00 am
musk is a conman and a fraud. hopefully apple will not deal with them.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B-Mc-C Avatar
B-Mc-C
10 minutes ago at 10:58 am
What happened to all his hatred of Apple and nasty comments? Quite the attitude change. He is thirsty for Apple’s business. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 multicolored feature single pill

Once-Rumored iPhone 14 Features We Aren't Expecting Anymore

Monday September 5, 2022 7:48 am PDT by
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Read Full Article90 comments
iphone 14 pro dynamic island

Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Pro With Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, 48MP Camera, and More

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and activity in a new way, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a more advanced camera system, new color options, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer the "Dynamic Island" thanks to a redesigned TrueDepth camera array that takes...
Read Full Article342 comments
MR Logo Far Out Event Live Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and More Expected

Wednesday September 7, 2022 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Far Out" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, several new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage...
Read Full Article2125 comments
apple watch pro cads

Apple Watch 'Pro' CAD Renders Show Flat Screen Design With Extra Button, Protrusion Housing Digital Crown and Side Button

Monday September 5, 2022 4:20 am PDT by
New CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" have been shared online by 91mobiles, providing a closer look at the alleged design of the device. The renders line up with Apple Watch "Pro" case images shared earlier this morning, revealing the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the watch. The new button is visible within the CAD images, which show it sitting beneath...
Read Full Article299 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 3

Here's a First Look at iPhone 14 Pro's New Dynamic Island Notch

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new pill-shaped notch called the "Dynamic Island," which Apple says provides "a rich and delightful new way to interact with activities, alerts, and notifications" on the devices. With a combination of hardware and software, the Dynamic Island can morph into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone...
Read Full Article242 comments
Apple Watch Ultra Pricing

Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra With Large-Screen Design for Athletes and Explorers

Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:26 am PDT by
Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new feature-rich smartwatch for athletes and explorers, coming with an all-new design, a large flat sapphire crystal display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard. The 49mm titanium case has the brightest Apple Watch display yet at 2,000 nits – two times brighter than previous models ...
Read Full Article246 comments
iphone 14 alleged cases

iPhone 14 Cases Allegedly Leak Ahead of Wednesday's 'Far Out' Event

Monday September 5, 2022 1:47 pm PDT by
New images shared on Twitter allegedly showcase upcoming cases from Apple for the iPhone 14 lineup expected to be announced this Wednesday. The images, shared by Majin Bu, include both leather and silicone case options for all the expected iPhone 14 models. While the photos claim to show official cases from Apple, they're most likely fake cases that resemble accurate colors. Apple often...
Read Full Article103 comments