Deals: Disney+ Offering New and Returning Customers Discounted First Month at $1.99

Today is Disney+ Day, and to mark the occasion Disney has introduced a new discount on its popular streaming service. New and eligible returning Disney+ subscribers can get Disney+ for $1.99 for one month, after which the service will return to $7.99 per month.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Disney+. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To be an "eligible" returning Disney+ customer, you need to have no current active subscription with the streaming service and be 18 years or older. Once your first month ends, Disney+ will auto-renew at $7.99 per month unless you cancel beforehand.

To get the deal, create a Disney+ account or sign into your old one and accept the Disney+ Subscriber Agreement, then accept the monthly offer. This promotion will last until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on September 19.

It's also worth noting that this $7.99 per month ad-free Disney+ plan will be increasing in price to $10.99 per month on December 8, 2022. This is because the company will introduce a new ad-supported tier available for the $7.99 per month price point in December.

So, if you sign up for the Disney+ Day deal and afterwards decide to keep the service, remember that in a few months the $7.99 per month price will be increasing by $3 before the end of the year. You can also lock in an annual plan at the current price before the price increase in December.

