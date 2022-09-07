AirPods Pro 2 Personalized Spatial Audio and Find My Features Delayed Until October Release of iOS 16.1

Two headlining features of Apple's new AirPods 2 Pro earbuds won't be available to use when they first land in customers' hands on Friday, September 23, the company has revealed.



According to a footnote in Apple's AirPods Pro 2 press release, "Personalized Spatial Audio profiles and Find My will be available with iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura in October."

Given that Apple requires AirPods Pro 2 to be paired with an Apple device running the latest operating system, Apple's press release footnote indicates that neither feature will work with iOS 16, which is set to be officially released on Monday, September 12.

Presumably this means AirPods Pro 2 users will have to wait until iOS 16.1 for the two features to become actively available. iOS 16.1 is currently in developer beta, therefore the first point release of iOS 16 is likely to arrive alongside the release of iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura in October.

With Personalized Spatial Audio, users perceive sound individually, based on the size and shape of their head and ears. And with the TrueDepth camera on iPhone, users will be able to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio that delivers a listening experience precisely tuned just for them.

As for Find My, the new ‌AirPods Pro 2‌ feature an updated charging case with a new speaker for Find My, which allows them to be located with the Find My app.