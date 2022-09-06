Alleged 49mm Apple Watch Pro Case Size Compared to Upcoming Series 8 Models in New Images

by

With the rumored Apple Watch Pro expected to be larger than the Apple Watch Series 7 and the rest of the upcoming Series 8 models, leaker Sonny Dickson has shared new images offering an excellent size comparison of the new lineup.

2apple watch series 8 pro
According to Dickson's sources, the Pro model will have a 49mm case size – larger than an earlier rumor suggesting between 47mm and 48mm. For comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, which is also expected to be mirrored in the standard Series 8 models with identical designs.

Combined with the flat display, a larger 49mm case size for the Apple Watch Pro could result in an even bigger screen size than the 1.99-inches initially reported, and could even turn out to be as large as 2 inches or more, easily making it the largest Apple Watch display yet seen.

Whatever the Apple Watch Pro display size turns out to be, it will compare to 1.691-inches on the 41mm and 1.901-inches on the 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌.

On Monday, 91Mobiles shared CAD images of the Apple Watch Pro's new design and also claimed the same 49mm case size. The images confirmed the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the redesigned watch, a completely flat screen, and a protrusion housing the Digital Crown and Side button.

1apple watch series 8 pro
Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman later corroborated the validity of the design shown in the CAD images. Gurman previously said that the Apple Watch "Pro" will feature a significantly larger display that will likely "be bigger than most wrists."

The new Pro model will sit at the top of the Apple Watch lineup, with pricing expected to fall in the $900 to $1,000 price bracket. Apple is expected to announce the all-new Apple Watch "Pro" during an event on Wednesday, September 7. The new high-end Apple Watch will join the new Apple Watch Series 8 and an updated, possibly more affordable Apple Watch SE in the lineup.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 7
Tag: Sonny Dickson
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro always on display 3

iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display Behavior in iOS 16 Allegedly Revealed Days Ahead of Unveiling

Saturday September 3, 2022 1:23 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro will feature unique behavior on the Lock Screen and significant changes to the status bar thanks to its always-on display, according to a source that spoke to MacRumors. The source behind the latest wave of information was responsible for the bombshell leak earlier this week that claimed the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts will appear to have a single, unified "pill" at...
Read Full Article95 comments
AirPods Pro 2 CAD

AirPods Pro 2 Charging Case With Three New Features Shown in Leaked Renders

Saturday September 3, 2022 10:30 am PDT by
A new charging case for the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro could feature speaker holes, a microphone, and an opening for a lanyard attachment, according to alleged CAD renders of the case shared by AppleInsider's Andrew O'Hara on Twitter. Alleged CAD of AirPods Pro 2 charging case shared by Andrew O'Hara O'Hara said he could not verify the accuracy of the renders, but they do line up...
Read Full Article57 comments
iPhone 14 multicolored feature single pill

Once-Rumored iPhone 14 Features We Aren't Expecting Anymore

Monday September 5, 2022 7:48 am PDT by
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Read Full Article77 comments
series6leds

How Apple Watch Series 8's Body Temperature Feature Is Expected to Work

Saturday September 3, 2022 2:00 am PDT by
Body temperature sensing technology is believed to be the headline upgrade offered by the Apple Watch Series 8 when it debuts at Apple's "Far out" event next week. Thanks to a variety of reports from reliable sources, we have a fairly good idea of how the body temperature health features are expected to work. The Apple Watch Series 6's rear sensor array that introduced blood-oxygen sensing. ...
Read Full Article58 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

iPhone Mini Models Hit Apple's Refurb Store Just Days Before Debut of Larger iPhone 14 Series

Saturday September 3, 2022 12:14 pm PDT by
For the first time in several weeks, Apple has repopulated its Refurbished and Clearance store with a range of iPhone 12 mini models, just days before the smaller form factor is expected to be dropped from Apple's flagship smartphone lineup. For the upcoming iPhone 14 series, Apple is believed to be removing the 5.4-inch iPhone "mini" size in favor of larger device dimensions. Available...
Read Full Article53 comments
apple watch pro cads

Apple Watch 'Pro' CAD Renders Show Flat Screen Design With Extra Button, Protrusion Housing Digital Crown and Side Button

Monday September 5, 2022 4:20 am PDT by
New CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" have been shared online by 91mobiles, providing a closer look at the alleged design of the device. The renders line up with Apple Watch "Pro" case images shared earlier this morning, revealing the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the watch. The new button is visible within the CAD images, which show it sitting beneath...
Read Full Article272 comments
iphone 14 pro pill shape video options

Video Claiming iPhone 14 Pro Users Will Be Able to Customize Pill-Shape Cutout Unlikely to be True

Saturday September 3, 2022 8:03 am PDT by
A viral video on Twitter claims that on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, Apple will let users choose between a single large pill-shape cutout or one pill-shape and one hole-punch design at the top of the display to replace the notch. The video, although possibly convincing, is unlikely to be true. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to include two physical holes at the top of the ...
Read Full Article48 comments
top stories 3sep2022

Top Stories: 'Far Out' Apple Event Preview With iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro Rumors

Saturday September 3, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
September is here, and you know what that means: new iPhones and Apple Watches! Apple's upcoming media event was naturally the focus of attention this week, with last-minute rumors shaking up some of our expectations. In addition to iPhone and Apple Watch rumors, we also saw signs that Apple is moving toward launching updated iPad Pro models (though next week's event might be a bit soon for...
Read Full Article13 comments