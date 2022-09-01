Philips Hue Line Gains New 'Lightguide' Bulbs

The Philips Hue line of HomeKit-connected smart lights is today gaining three fresh bulb styles in a new "Lightguide" line that's meant to complement contemporary home decor.

Available in three shapes that include large globe, ellipse, and triangular, the Lightguide bulbs have an inner tube that offers diffuse light in white or one of sixteen million colors, similar to other Philips Hue color bulbs. The Lightguide bulbs are being sold alongside a pendant cord and metal holder that's available in either black or white and that can be used for a single Lightguide bulb.

There's also a new Philips Hue Filament candle bulb that comes in White ambiance, and it joins the existing White and Color ambiance bulb option. A Philips Hue slim downlight with a more slender profile is available for ceiling installations in areas with limited space. The downlight offers 1200 lumens and can be dimmed for an ideal lighting setup.

For PC gamers, there's a Philips Hue gradient lightstrip that is designed to connect to a monitor. It comes in 24/27-inch and 32/34-inch sizes for single monitor setups, plus there is a longer strip for three monitor-setups that use 24 to 27-inch displays. The lightstrip is designed to flash, dim, and brighten to match gameplay.

Later this year, the Philips Hue sync app used for the Philips Hue Sync Box will merge with the main Hue app for an all-in-one management experience. The app is also gaining a Mimic Presence automation that's designed to make it look like someone's home by automatically turning lights on and off at their regular times.

The Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs will be available in the fourth quarter of 2022 and they will be priced between $75 and $90. The Lightguide pendant cords will be priced at $50.

The Philips Hue White ambiance Filament candle bulbs will be available on September 13 and will be priced at $45 or $65 for a two-pack. The Philips Hue Play lightstrip for PC will also be available on September 13 and will be priced at $170 for the 24/27-inch strip, $190 for the 32/34-inch strip, and $280 for the 24/27 three-screen strip. The Philips Hue slim downlight will be available on September 1 for $70.

More information on the new products can be found on the Philips Hue website.

