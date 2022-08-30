Xcode Cloud Subscriptions Now Available for Developers
Apple today announced that developers can purchase subscriptions to Xcode Cloud, a continuous integration and delivery service that's built into the Xcode app. Apple designed Xcode Cloud to provide cloud-based tools to developers for building apps, running automated tests, providing apps to testers, and managing user feedback.
Xcode Cloud has been available to all developers since June after several months of beta testing, but subscriptions were not able to be purchased until now. There are a total of four monthly plans that developers can choose from, which vary based on the total number of compute hours needed.
25 compute hours per month is free at the current time, but will later cost $15 per month. 100 computer hours per month is priced at $50/month, 250 compute hours per month is priced at $100/month, and 1000 compute hours per month is priced at $400/month.
Apple says that developers can get started by configuring a workflow in Xcode and will receive 25 compute hours per month at no cost until the end of 2023. As mentioned above, pricing for this plan will be $15 when the introductory period ends.
A compute hour is an hour of time that is used to execute a task in the cloud, like building an app or running tests. Compute hour usage can be tracked in App Store Connect and the Apple Developer app. Additional information can be found on Apple's Xcode Cloud website.
Popular Stories
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.
A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally.
The report, citing information received...
We're less than two weeks from the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. We've been hearing rumors about these new iPhones for almost a year, and while many rumored features have been reported repeatedly, there are a few wildcard features we've heard about that we aren't so sure we'll see on the upcoming iPhones, and we've listed four below.
Satellite Connectivity
Bloomberg reports...
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo says that Apple has the hardware support for satellite connectivity, but whether the iPhone 14 will support satellite communications depends on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." The...
Mark your calendars! Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a media event on Wednesday, September 7, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 and additional announcements. The uncharacteristically early official announcement two weeks ahead of time may be due to this marking the return of standalone in-person media events for the first time in almost three years.
Other news ...
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching.
The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Apple has now announced that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7 where the company is highly likely to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup – so when are pre-orders of the new devices expected to begin?
iPhone 14 concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information In a recent report that correctly predicted that an Apple event will take place on September 7, Bloomberg's Mark...
Top Rated Comments